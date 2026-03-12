Diabetic Retinopathy Clinical Trial Pipeline Expands As 50+ Companies Driving Innovation In The Therapeutics Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Insights 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 55+ pipeline drugs in the Diabetic Retinopathy pipeline landscape. It covers the Diabetic Retinopathy pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Diabetic Retinopathy pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

In February 2026- Hoffmann-La Roche initiated a phase III Study GR41675 is a Multicenter, Randomized Study in Participants with Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) Without Center-Involved Diabetic Macular Edema (CI-DME) to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety of the Port Delivery System with Ranibizumab (PDS) Relative to the Comparator Arm.

In January 2026- Boehringer Ingelheim announced a study is to find out whether a medicine called BI 764524 helps people with diabetic retinopathy. The study also aims to find a suitable treatment plan for BI 764524. Participants are put into 5 groups by chance. Participants in groups 1, 2, and 3 get BI 764524. Over 1 year, they get a different number of injections of the same dose of BI 764524 injected into 1 eye. During some visits, participants may get a sham control, which is done like an eye injection but without a needle, so that participants will not know how many injections of BI 764524 they received.

In January 2026- Invirsa Inc. conducted a Phase 2 study to assess the efficacy of topically administered eyedrops of INV-102 during a 12-week dosing period in subjects with non-center involved DME (NCIDME) associated with NPDR [Part 1] and during an 8-week dosing period in subjects with center-involved DME (CIDME) associated with NPDR [Part 2].

DelveInsight's Diabetic Retinopathy pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 55+ pipeline therapies for Diabetic Retinopathy treatment.

The leading Diabetic Retinopathy Companies such as Kodiak Sciences, Novartis, Regenxbio Inc., OcuTerra Therapeutics, Ocular Therapeutix, Bayer, RemeGen, Roche, Ocuphire Pharma, Adverum Biotechnologies, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others. Promising Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Therapies such as Runcaciguat (BAY1101042), OTT166, COLIRIOBCN070660, Brimonidine, and others.

The Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Diabetic Retinopathy.

Diabetic Retinopathy Overview

Diabetic retinopathy is a diabetes complication that affects eyes. It is caused by damage to the blood vessels of the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye (retina). At first, diabetic retinopathy might cause no symptoms or only mild vision problems. But it can lead to blindness. The condition can develop in anyone who has type 1 or type 2 diabetes. The longer you have diabetes and the less controlled your blood sugar is, the more likely you are to develop this eye complication. The pathophysiology of DR involves a complex interplay of factors such as chronic hyperglycemia, activation of biochemical pathways like the polyol pathway and protein kinase C, increased expression of growth factors such as vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), oxidative stress, and inflammation.

Diabetic Retinopathy Emerging Drugs Profile

Tarcocimab tedromer: Kodiak Sciences

Tarcocimab is an investigational anti-VEGF therapy built on Kodiak's proprietary Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate (""ABC"") Platform and is designed to maintain potent and effective drug levels in ocular tissues for longer than existing available agents. Kodiak's objective with tarcocimab is to enable earlier treatment and prevention of vision loss for patients with diabetic retinopathy and to develop a new durability agent to improve outcomes for patients with retinal vascular diseases. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

OTT166: Ocuterra Therapeutics

Nesvategrast (OTT166) is an investigational, novel, patented, potent and selective small molecule RGD integrin inhibitor designed with purpose engineering to have an optimum balance of physiochemical properties to allow it to distribute to the retina in high concentrations after topical (eye drop) administration to the eye. In preclinical studies, nesvategrast selectively inhibited key RGD integrin subtypes, including αvβ3, to regulate cellular responses to VEGF and other growth factors known to contribute to development and progression of diabetic retinopathy and other ocular diseases. In early clinical trials in patients with diabetic retinal disease, nesvategrast eye drops have demonstrated preliminary evidence of tolerability and biological activity. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Diabetic retinopathy.

APX3330: Apexian Pharmaceuticals

APX3330 is a first-in-class, small molecule, oral inhibitor of the transcription factor regulator Ref-1 (reduction-oxidation effector factor-1). With a novel dual mechanism of action, APX3330 blocks the downstream pathways those involving angiogenesis (VEGF) and inflammation (NFkB) to decrease abnormal activation of both angiogenesis, and of inflammatory pathways that are implicated across several ocular diseases, including DR, DME, and age-related macular degeneration (AMD). APX3330 has shown a favorable safety and tolerability profile in 12 clinical trials conducted in healthy, hepatitis, cancer, and diabetic subjects. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

OTX-TKI: Ocular Therapeutix

OTX-TKI is an investigational bioresorbable, hydrogel implant incorporating axitinib, a small molecule, multi-target, tyrosine kinase inhibitor with anti-angiogenic properties, being evaluated for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and other retinal diseases. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Diabetic retinopathy.

The Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment.

Diabetic Retinopathy Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Diabetic Retinopathy Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Diabetic Retinopathy market

Diabetic Retinopathy Companies

Kodiak Sciences, Novartis, Regenxbio Inc., OcuTerra Therapeutics, Ocular Therapeutix, Bayer, RemeGen, Roche, Ocuphire Pharma, Adverum Biotechnologies, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others.

Diabetic Retinopathy pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Diabetic Retinopathy Companies- Kodiak Sciences, Novartis, Regenxbio Inc., OcuTerra Therapeutics, Ocular Therapeutix, Bayer, RemeGen, Roche, Ocuphire Pharma, Adverum Biotechnologies, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others.

Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Therapies- Runcaciguat (BAY1101042), OTT166, COLIRIOBCN070660, Brimonidine, and others.

Diabetic Retinopathy Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Diabetic Retinopathy Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryDiabetic Retinopathy: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentDiabetic Retinopathy– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)KSI-301: Kodiak SciencesDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)RGX 314: Regenxbio IncDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)OTX-TKI: Ocular TherapeutixDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsDiabetic Retinopathy Key CompaniesDiabetic Retinopathy Key ProductsDiabetic Retinopathy- Unmet NeedsDiabetic Retinopathy- Market Drivers and BarriersDiabetic Retinopathy- Future Perspectives and ConclusionDiabetic Retinopathy Analyst ViewsDiabetic Retinopathy Key CompaniesAppendix

