Presbyopia Pipeline Insight Expands As 10+ Pharma Companies Progress Novel Therapies Toward Market Entry, Finds Delveinsight Glaukos Corporation, Orasis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Cellix Bio

DelveInsight's“ Presbyopia – Pipeline Insight, 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies developing several pipeline drugs in the Presbyopia pipeline landscape. It covers the Presbyopia pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products, along with therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and further highlights inactive pipeline products in this space.

In February 2026, Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS) announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for review the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for MR-141 (phentolamine ophthalmic solution 0.75%) for the treatment of presbyopia. The FDA has assigned a PDUFA goal date of October 17, 2026.

In January 2026, Yuvezzi (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate) received approval as an ophthalmic solution for the treatment of presbyopia.

In October 2024, the FDA accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for LNZ100 (aceclidine eye drop) submitted by LENZ Therapeutics for the treatment of presbyopia - a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. The FDA assigned a PDUFA target action date of August 8, 2025 for LNZ100.

DelveInsight's Presbyopia Pipeline Insight report depicts a robust space with 10+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies for Presbyopia treatment.

The leading Presbyopia companies include Glaukos Corporation, Orasis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Cellix Bio, Visus Therapeutics, AbbVie, Vyluma, Lenz Therapeutics, Ocuphire Pharma, JIXING Pharmaceuticals, Eyenovia, and others. Promising Presbyopia therapies include LX-OPH-162, Research programme, STN 1013600, GLK-302, Nyxol, VTI-001, LNZ100, MicroLine (Pilocarpine Ophthalmic), CSF-1 (PresbiDrops), VT-101 (Brimochol), AGN-241622, and others.

LNZ100: Lenz Therapeutics

LNZ100 is a preservative-free, single-use, once-daily eye drop containing aceclidine, a selective muscarinic receptor agonist. It works by constricting the pupil, creating a pinhole effect that improves near vision. Unlike other pupil-constricting agents, aceclidine has a unique mechanism of action that decouples the miotic effect from the stimulation of the ciliary muscle, reducing the risk of myopic shift and accompanying brow ache. This allows LNZ100 to provide a broad patient population with a long-lasting and efficient treatment for presbyopia, a condition characterized by the gradual hardening of the lens and decline in near vision with age. LNZ100 is currently in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of presbyopia.

GLK-302: Glaukos Corporation

GLK-302 is an investigational therapy being developed by Glaukos Corporation for the treatment of presbyopia. The drug is currently being evaluated in a Phase II clinical trial as part of the company's ophthalmic pipeline, with Glaukos actively advancing its presbyopia treatment program toward later-stage development.

Presbyopia Companies

There are 10+ key companies, such as Glaukos Corporation, Orasis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Cellix Bio, Visus Therapeutics, AbbVie, Vyluma, Lenz Therapeutics, Ocuphire Pharma, JIXING Pharmaceuticals, Eyenovia, and others, developing therapies for Presbyopia, with Lenz Therapeutics having its Presbyopia drug candidate in the most advanced Phase III stage.

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Presbyopia products have been categorized under various molecule types such as:



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Coverage: Global

