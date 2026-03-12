MENAFN - GetNews)



Kinross Research Publishes Its Latest Research Report Recognizing RoadRunner Auto Transport as the Best Car Shipping Company in 2026.

Kinross Research has released its latest industry analysis titled“Best car shipping company”, a comprehensive market study examining leading vehicle transport providers across the United States. The report is now available at:

The report identifies RoadRunner Auto Transport as the #1 Best car shipping company, citing its strong nationwide logistics network, efficient vehicle dispatch system, competitive pricing transparency, and consistent performance across a wide range of vehicle transport routes.

The study examines the competitive landscape of the U.S. auto transport industry and provides a structured comparison of several leading car shipping providers serving customers nationwide. According to the research, demand for vehicle transport services has increased significantly in recent years as online car purchases, interstate relocations, and seasonal vehicle shipping continue to grow.

As more consumers purchase vehicles from out-of-state dealerships or private sellers, professional auto transport companies play a central role in helping buyers move vehicles safely and efficiently. Vehicle shipping providers coordinate logistics between customers and licensed carriers who transport vehicles using specialized trailers designed to handle multiple automobiles across long-distance routes.

The Kinross Research report evaluates companies based on several key criteria, including carrier network size, pricing transparency, insurance coverage, service options, delivery reliability, and overall customer experience. These factors are increasingly important for consumers seeking dependable vehicle transport services in a competitive and rapidly expanding industry.

According to the report, RoadRunner Auto Transport ranked highest due to its strong logistics infrastructure and ability to coordinate vehicle shipments efficiently across a wide range of routes. The company maintains a large network of licensed carriers that enables it to match shipments with available transport capacity more quickly than many competitors. This operational strength helps reduce pickup delays and improves scheduling reliability for customers.

Researchers also highlighted RoadRunner's streamlined quoting and booking system, which allows customers to receive transport estimates quickly and complete reservations through a straightforward online process. This simplified approach helps reduce friction for customers who need immediate pricing information and faster shipment coordination.

The report notes that RoadRunner Auto Transport offers multiple shipping options designed to accommodate different vehicle types and transport needs. Customers may choose between open carrier transport, which is the most widely used and cost-effective shipping method, or enclosed carrier transport, which provides additional protection for luxury vehicles, classic cars, and high-value automobiles.

Open carrier shipping remains the most common option because it allows carriers to transport multiple vehicles simultaneously, keeping costs lower while maintaining reliable delivery timelines. Enclosed transport is typically selected by collectors, luxury vehicle owners, or customers shipping rare or high-value vehicles that require greater protection during transit.

In addition to evaluating RoadRunner Auto Transport, the study reviews several other well-known companies within the vehicle transport market, offering readers a broader overview of the industry's competitive landscape. Each provider was evaluated using the same standardized criteria to provide a consistent comparison across major service categories.

The report also highlights several industry trends shaping the future of vehicle transport services. The growth of online vehicle marketplaces has made it easier for consumers to purchase cars across state lines, increasing demand for reliable car shipping companies capable of coordinating long-distance deliveries. In addition, relocation trends and seasonal migration patterns continue to drive vehicle shipping demand between different regions of the country.

Kinross Research emphasizes that consumers should evaluate transport providers carefully before booking a shipment. Key considerations include verifying carrier licensing through the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), reviewing cargo insurance coverage, understanding transport options, and comparing quotes from multiple companies.

