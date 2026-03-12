Chopped Carbon Fibers Production Line Finished Installation

MENAFN - GetNews) During the conversion of PAN precursor to carbon fiber, the material may be chopped into short fibers (typically 3–5 mm) for use in reinforced plastics or high-temperature insulation materials.

Mechanical Cutting: Traditional method using precision rotary cutters. While effective, it can be energy-intensive and lead to mechanical damage or fraying of the fiber ends.

Laser Cutting: Recent advancements use fiber lasers to chop carbon fiber tows. This method reduces energy consumption and offers a wider range of cutting speeds compared to mechanical alternatives.

The following are specific application areas:

1. Composite Material Reinforcement (Core Application)

This is the primary application of chopped carbon fibers. By incorporating chopped fibers into resins, plastics, or ceramics, the mechanical properties and heat resistance can be significantly improved.

Thermosetting plastics (such as epoxy resins): Used to manufacture high-performance structural components.

Thermoplastic plastics: Such as polypropylene (PP), nylon (PA), ABS, etc. After adding chopped carbon fibers, these ordinary plastics become engineering plastics that can be used in car bumpers, dashboard frames, drone parts, etc.

Sheet molding compounds (SMC) / Bulk molding compounds (BMC): Used to manufacture automotive parts (such as battery box covers, leaf springs), bathtubs, water tanks, etc.

2. Friction and Sealing Materials

Utilizing their high wear resistance and thermal conductivity:

Brake Pads and Clutch Plates: In high-end sports cars or racing cars, short-cut carbon fibers are often mixed with copper powder to create friction pads, providing extremely high braking performance.

Mechanical Seals: Used in pumps and compressors to prevent leakage and withstand high temperatures and pressures.

3. Building and Civil Engineering Reinforcement

Concrete Additives: Incorporating extremely short carbon fibers into concrete can prevent cracking and improve tensile strength and fatigue resistance. Commonly used for the reinforcement and repair of bridges, tunnels, and high-rise buildings.

Carbon Fiber Sheets/Fabrics: Although usually continuous, short-cut fibers are also used as fillers in some precast panels.

4. New Energy Field (Batteries and Fuel Cells)

Lithium-ion Battery Positive and Negative Electrode Current Collector Coating: Coating the surface of copper or aluminum foil with a slurry containing carbon nanotubes or short-cut carbon fibers can improve the conductivity of the current collector, reduce internal resistance, and improve the battery's charge/discharge rate (fast charging performance). Gas diffusion layer (GDL) for fuel cells: Materials with high conductivity and porous structure are required to conduct electrons and gases, and carbon paper made of short-cut carbon fibers is a key component.

5. Conductive and Antistatic Materials

Utilizing the excellent conductivity of carbon fiber:

Antistatic Flooring/Workbenches: Adding short-cut carbon fibers to plastics or rubber provides permanent antistatic properties.

Conductive Plastic Housings: Used for electronic product housings to prevent static electricity from damaging internal chips.

Electromagnetic Shielding Materials: Used in equipment requiring electromagnetic wave isolation.

6. Aerospace and Sporting Goods

Prepreg Auxiliary Materials: In the manufacture of aircraft skins or tennis rackets, short-cut fibers are sometimes used to fill corners or irregularly shaped areas, or as conductive pathways to eliminate static electricity.

Golf Clubs/Fishing Rods: Used as local reinforcement in certain composite materials.

7. 3D Printing

In FFF/FDM type 3D printers, short-cut carbon fiber reinforcing filaments (such as PA-CF, PETG-CF) are currently a very popular material for printing functional parts with metallic strength.

In summary, long carbon fibers are used to weave fabrics and make prepregs (like knitting sweaters); while short carbon fibers cut into segments are used to mix into mud (resin/plastic/concrete) to make the originally fragile material strong, lightweight and conductive.