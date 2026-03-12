Low-Temperature Special Lubricating Oil HF-1430

MENAFN - GetNews) Smooth startup at -30°C without jamming, specially engineered for customers in frigid regions.

This special low-temperature compressor oil is a high-quality air compressor oil, formulated with premium base oils and carefully selected additives. It is a research and development product of the Hengfu Compressor Lubricant Series launched in 2022.

Applicable For

Oil-immersed or oil-injected, single-stage or two-stage air compressors with a discharge pressure of up to 3-30 bar and a discharge temperature of 80-95 °C.

Performance Features

Excellent low-temperature performance, ideal for outdoor operating conditions with ambient temperature ≤-30°C in frigid regions during winter.

Superior thermal stability, effectively reducing the formation of sludge and other deposits caused by temperature variations.

Outstanding oxidation stability, maintaining optimal working performance over an extended oil change interval.

Excellent demulsibility with good oil-water separation capability.

Superior anti-wear performance, providing effective protection for metal surfaces inside the compressor.

Good air release property and anti-foaming performance ensure startup reliability and stable continuous gas compression.

Enables continuous operation for more than 6000 hours.













