Taian Intelligent Equipment Launches TA-WBHS-3M Battery Pack External Fire Testing Machine To Strengthen Power Battery Safety Line

MENAFN - GetNews) With the rapid development of the new energy vehicle industry, the safety performance of power batteries has become a core focus of the industry. To help new energy vehicle enterprises accurately control the safety and quality of battery packs and meet stringent international testing standards, Taian Intelligent Equipment (hereinafter referred to as "Taian "), relying on years of technical accumulation in the testing equipment field, has successfully developed and launched the TA-WBHS-3m Battery Pack External Fire Testing Machine, providing a professional and efficient solution for power battery safety testing.

Simulate Real Risk Scenarios and Restore Battery Packs' Performance in Extreme Environments

During the driving process of a vehicle, power batteries may encounter extreme scenarios such as high-temperature ground and flame contact. Once potential safety hazards arise, they will directly threaten the lives of drivers and passengers. The TA-WBHS-3m Battery Pack External Fire Testing Machine developed by Taian Intelligent Equipment is precisely designed to address this core demand. It accurately simulates the real environment where battery packs, after being installed in electric vehicles, are exposed to high-temperature or flaming ground. By observing the performance changes and safety status of battery packs when the temperature rises sharply, it serves as a dedicated testing tool for the safety testing of power battery packs and systems.

This equipment is strictly designed in accordance with authoritative domestic and international standards, including GB38031-2020, GB/T31467.3-2015, ECE R100, and UL2580. Every parameter, from the test space to combustion control, has undergone repeated refinement and verification. The test space of the equipment reaches W2000D3000H (with no upper obstruction). It is equipped with a sample moving rack with an effective size of ≥W2200D3200mm. The surface of the moving rack is provided with φ10mm steel bars (with a spacing of approximately 100mm), which can stably place battery packs of different specifications. The distance between the combustion platform and the oil surface can be flexibly adjusted between 30cm and 60cm (50cm by default). Thirty-five independent small oil basins (W440*D450*H100mm±5mm) are combined with an automatic water replenishment function to ensure stable and controllable combustion process and truly restore the stress condition of battery packs in extreme environments.

Intelligent Control + Full-Process Monitoring, Balancing Testing Efficiency and Data Accuracy

In terms of testing efficiency and data reliability, the TA-WBHS-3m Battery Pack External Fire Testing Machine demonstrates outstanding technical advantages. The equipment adopts a dual-mode control system of remote computer control and video monitoring. It is equipped with a genuine Windows 10 control computer (equipped with an i5 CPU, 8G memory, and 1T hard disk) and a Chinese operation menu. It supports keyboard and mouse input for editing test parameters, allowing operators to complete test settings and process monitoring in a safe environment away from the test area.

Meanwhile, the equipment is equipped with 2 explosion-proof LED lights and 2 5-megapixel 1080P explosion-proof cameras, which can clearly record the entire test process. The measurement and control software has multi-dimensional functions: it supports setting the combustion residence time and moving speed, automatically stores test parameters and data curves (with a sampling rate of 1000mS/time), and can analyze data through human-computer interaction and generate professional reports, meeting the enterprise's needs for traceability and analysis of test data. In addition, the moving speeds of the equipment's sample moving rack and cover plate can be set within the range of 1000-6000mm/min, with a control accuracy of ≤5% F.S, ensuring a stable test process and accurate data.

Multiple Safety Designs + Flexible Installation, Adapting to Enterprises' Diverse Testing Needs

Safety is the core bottom line of testing equipment. The TA-WBHS-3m Battery Pack External Fire Testing Machine has multiple layers of safety designs: inductive switches are installed around the equipment. When operators install battery packs, the system automatically locks to avoid the risk of misoperation. Two hydraulic buffers are installed at the top right end, and the left side adopts a No. 45 steel pipe spring buffer (fire-resistant and high-temperature resistant) to ensure that the battery pack stops stably when moving to the set position. It is also equipped with a fire-fighting sprinkler system (water spray volume: 5-6m3/h) and a forced smoke exhaust system to fully ensure the safety of the test process.

Considering the actual installation conditions of enterprise laboratories, the main body of the equipment adopts an I-steel welded structure, which is split into three modules: the combustion part, the cover plate part, and the loading part, facilitating transportation and on-site assembly. Six leveling feet are installed at the bottom of each part, which can adjust the levelness of the slide rail according to the on-site terrain, adapting to the installation environments of different laboratories. In addition, the equipment is equipped with 300 firebricks that meet the ECE R100 standard (240mm120mm70mm, with an error of ≤5mm). Besides meeting the test needs, the extra reserve of firebricks facilitates later replacement and reduces the maintenance cost of enterprises.

Assisting Industry Quality Upgrading, Taian Intelligent Equipment Deeply Engages in the Testing Equipment Field

As a high-tech enterprise focusing on the R&D and production of testing equipment, Guangdong Taian Testing Equipment Co., Ltd. (Taian Intelligent Equipment) has always taken "providing customers with accurate and reliable testing solutions" as its mission. Relying on its in-depth understanding of industry standards and technological innovation capabilities, it continuously launches testing equipment suitable for fields such as new energy, automobiles, and electronics. The launch of the TA-WBHS-3m Battery Pack External Fire Testing Machine this time not only fills the equipment gap in the field of power battery extreme environment testing for some enterprises but also injects strong impetus into the safe development of the new energy vehicle industry.

Currently, the TA-WBHS-3m Battery Pack External Fire Testing Machine has been officially put on the market and can be widely used in the safety testing of power battery modules Machine has been officially put on the market and can be widely used in the safety testing of power battery modules, battery packs, and systems. Taian Intelligent Equipment will continue to be customer needs - oriented, provide one-stop services such as equipment installation, commissioning, and training, and work with industry partners to promote the implementation of power battery safety standards and jointly safeguard the safety of new energy travel.

If you want to learn about the detailed parameters of the TA-WBHS-3m Battery Pack External Fire Testing Machine or make an appointment for an on-site inspection, you can click [Taian Testing Product Center] to obtain more information, or contact our sales team directly. We will provide you with professional consulting services!