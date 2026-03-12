Exploring The New Frontier Of Wall Surfaces Together Sengu's“Holistic Innovation” Partnership Summit Concludes Successfully, Unlocking The Code To Break Through In The Post-Real Estate Era.

Exploring New Growth Avenues in the Post-Real Estate Era

In the post-real-estate era, the wall coatings industry faces intensifying competition. How can new growth breakthroughs be found? Recently, Sengu successfully convened its "Holistic Innovation" Partnership Summit, focusing on breakthroughs in new wall coatings. Industry partners from various regions gathered to explore pathways forward and collaborate on new opportunities, concentrating on two core product lines: exterior stone-like paint and interior inorganic dry powder artistic coatings.

Centered on the theme of "Holistic Innovation · Collaborative Breakthrough," the summit featured six key segments: factory tours, trend analysis, product showcases, hands-on demonstrations, policy empowerment, and client sharing. These segments comprehensively conveyed Sengu's brand strength and partnership philosophy, providing clear strategic direction for coating industry professionals.







Seizing New Opportunities in the Post-Real-Era Market

In the post-real-estate era, the construction of beautiful villages and the renovation of old residential communities have emerged as new market frontiers. Customer demand for wall decoration is increasingly shifting towards integrated, one-stop solutions. For professionals originally focused on the stone-like paint business, this presents a prime opportunity to expand their service boundaries.

There's no need to develop an entirely new client base. By leveraging existing customer relationships in stone-like paint, professionals can introduce complementary interior wall products. This approach not only meets clients' comprehensive renovation needs but also opens up new revenue streams, enabling a breakthrough from a single-service model to diversified income sources.











Theory as the Foundation for Practice

Theory is the prerequisite for practice. This training was specifically designed around two core theoretical modules: product knowledge training and product process flow explanation. Sengu's technical experts, drawing on years of frontline experience, broke down key concepts using accessible language. They covered everything in detail-from the composition, environmental advantages, and suitable application scenarios of inorganic dry powder coatings to product selection strategies for different working conditions; and from pre-construction preparations to critical on-site procedures and post-construction maintenance standards.

The core of breaking through lies in "Holistic Innovation," and the foundation for this innovation is Sengu's high-quality, comprehensive product system. The exterior stone-like paint and interior inorganic dry powder artistic coatings, which Sengu highlighted during this event, form a "Holistic Innovation" product matrix. This perfectly supports the needs for integrated business solutions.











Sengu Exterior Stone-like Paint: Leveraging advanced formulation technology, it masterfully replicates the texture and feel of natural stone. It boasts exceptional weather resistance, offering protection against UV rays, cracking, and acid-alkali corrosion. Even after prolonged exposure to the elements, it keeps exterior walls looking pristine. It is widely suitable for various architectural facades, including villas, townhouses, and commercial complexes.

Sengu Interior Inorganic Dry Powder Artistic Coating: Adhering to a health and eco-friendly philosophy, it uses natural inorganic minerals as its core ingredient, ensuring zero formaldehyde and zero VOC emissions. Requiring no primer or putty, it allows for immediate occupancy after application. It features excellent breathability and mold resistance, along with strong water resistance, making it suitable for addressing issues like damp floors or seeping walls, thereby safeguarding a healthy home environment. Crucially, its user-friendly application process allows for quick adaptation by teams familiar with exterior stone-like paint, greatly facilitating combined interior-exterior projects.







To provide attendees with a clear understanding of the application characteristics of the interior wall products, a live demonstration session for the interior inorganic dry powder artistic coating was specially arranged at the summit. Professional applicators showcased the complete construction process from mixing to the finished coat on-site. The procedure proved to be straightforward and efficient, demonstrating that teams traditionally focused on stone-like paint application could quickly master this new technique.

To empower partners in seamlessly expanding their business to include interior wall projects alongside their stone-like paint offerings, Sengu unveiled a comprehensive partnership empowerment policy at the summit. This policy covers full-cycle support-from guaranteed product supply and technical training to marketing assistance and after-sales problem resolution. Sengu is committed to guiding partners throughout the process, helping them rapidly acquire the skills for integrated business expansion and implement this new model with ease.











Sengu's "Holistic Innovation" Partnership Summit has not only charted a clear path forward for professionals in the coatings industry but also established a platform for resource sharing and mutual success. In the current industry landscape, enabling clients traditionally focused on exterior stone-like paint to expand into holistic "interior-exterior" solutions has become a key strategy for unlocking new growth.

Looking ahead, Sengu will continue to collaborate with partners across all regions. By leveraging our high-quality "Holistic Innovation" product portfolio and providing comprehensive partnership support, we aim to help the industry break through the cycle of intense competition. Together, through our full-system product and service offerings, we will build a new future for the industry.