How Do People Think The Market Of Uzbekistan Is In 2026?

MENAFN - GetNews) According to the official statement from the Pharmaceutical Industry Development Agency, the significant reduction in drug prices this time is not a temporary market adjustment, but a direct outcome of the ongoing systemic reforms in Uzbekistan's pharmaceutical industry. At the national level, Uzbekistan has implemented a series of supporting measures, including improving institutional systems, optimizing pricing mechanisms, standardizing distribution processes, and expanding industrial investment, ultimately achieving the effect of drug price reductions that benefit all citizens.

New drug pricing mechanism to be implemented on March 1, 2026

According to the policy arrangement, the new drug pricing mechanism will be officially implemented on March 1, 2026. Upon its implementation, domestic drug prices in Uzbekistan will experience a substantial reduction, allowing the general public to directly benefit from price discounts when purchasing medications. The overall price reduction range is projected to stabilize between 40% and 60%. The adoption of this pricing mechanism serves as the most critical and direct driving force behind the current drug price reduction initiative.

Two pivotal policy measures underpinning the reform

The reform hinges on two pivotal policy measures. The first is the implementation of a reference pricing system for approximately 2,000 imported drug brands. This mechanism regulates pricing at the source, preventing inflated costs through unreasonable pricing and serving as a critical safeguard for controlling retail drug prices. The second measure involves reducing distributors' markups. By narrowing profit margins in the distribution chain and eliminating cost overhangs from intermediaries, the policy ensures price reductions directly reach consumers, making medications more affordable for the public.

In addition to reforms in pricing mechanisms and controls over distribution channels, substantial investments in Uzbekistan's pharmaceutical sector have provided solid support for the recent decline in drug prices. According to data released by the Uzbekistan Pharmaceutical Industry Development Agency, the total investment attracted by the country's pharmaceutical industry reached $392 million in 2025, which was 2.3 times the investment amount of the previous year. The significant growth in industry investment has directly driven the expansion of domestic pharmaceutical production capacity and the overall competitiveness of the market, prompting drug prices to return to a reasonable range and laying the industrial foundation for substantial price reductions.

Next-stage drug price control expansion by end of 2026

Following the completion of the initial phase of drug price regulation, the Pharmaceutical Industry Development Agency simultaneously unveiled the policy blueprint for the next stage. According to the official plan, by the end of 2026, Uzbekistan will further expand the scope of drug price control, incorporating approximately 4,000 additional drug brands into the price regulation system. Through the gradual expansion of regulatory coverage, the country aims to standardize prices for a broader range of drug categories and specifications, thereby maintaining stable domestic drug market prices. Concurrently, Uzbekistan will advance the upgrading and development of its domestic pharmaceutical industry. In the future, the country will continue to expand the production scale of import-substituting drugs by local enterprises through modern technology transfer. By leveraging technology imports and capacity enhancement, Uzbekistan will progressively reduce dependence on imported drugs , ensuring the stability and sustainability of drug supply from the supply side. This approach will ultimately achieve long-term price stability for pharmaceuticals and continuously improve public access to medicines.