Conventional Applications Of Ethylene Oxide (EO) Sterilization

MENAFN - GetNews) Ethylene oxide EO Gas is a highly effective sterilant widely used in medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other applications. Its unique chemical properties enable it to penetrate complex structures and kill microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and their spores, without damaging most products. It is also friendly to packaging materials and compatible with most medical devices.

Application scope of EO sterilization

Ethylene oxide sterilization is suitable for a variety of medical devices, which usually have strict requirements on temperature and humidity and have complex structures.

Medical Devices

Complex or precision instruments: such as endoscopes, bronchoscopes, esophagofiberoscopes, cystoscopes, urethroscopes, thoracoscopes, and surgical instruments. These instruments often contain metal and non-metal components and are not suitable for high-temperature and high-pressure sterilization.

Disposable medical devices: such as syringes, infusion sets, lancets, dental instruments, cardiac and vascular surgical instruments. These products must be sterile before leaving the factory.

Implantable medical devices: such as artificial heart valves, artificial joints, intraocular lenses (for cataract surgery), artificial breasts, fracture fixation implants such as plates, screws, and bone pins, and implantable pacemakers.

Medical Supplies

Dressings & Bandages: Various types of medical-grade gauze, bandages, and other products for wound care.

Protective Clothing and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): Includes masks, gloves, isolation gowns, surgical caps, gauze, bandages, cotton balls, cotton swabs, and cotton wool.











Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceutical preparations: Certain drugs that are heat-sensitive or cannot withstand other forms of sterilization, such as some biological products and enzyme preparations.

Other Applications

Textiles: Disinfection of textiles such as hospital bed sheets and surgical gowns.

Electronic Components: EO sterilization eliminates potential microbial contamination while maintaining the functionality of electronic components.

Book and Archival Preservation: EO can be used to disinfect valuable documents in libraries or museums to prevent mold growth.

Art Conservation: Preventive or restorative microbial control is performed on delicate artworks.