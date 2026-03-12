Changshu Yongdeli Unveils High-Performance Spunlace Substrates For Cooling Patches

MENAFN - GetNews) As the medical consumables market shifts toward higher safety standards and better user experiences, the foundation of the product-the substrate-has become the new frontier for innovation., a high-tech leader with nearly two decades of expertise, has announced a significant breakthrough in the development of specialized spunlace nonwoven for cooling patche.

By targeting core pain points such as hydrogel leakage and skin irritation, Yongdeli is reshaping the application experience for fever relief products worldwide.

The“Golden Range”: Precision Engineering for Cooling Patches

Traditional cooling patch substrates often struggle with a delicate balance: they are either too thin to hold the cooling gel or too thick to breathe, leading to messy leakages or skin allergies. Yongdeli has solved this by precisely controlling the weight of its specialized nonwoven within the 80-100g“golden range.”

Available in both non-elastic (for regular forehead application) and elastic types (designed to fit joints and contoured areas), these substrates are engineered to remain stable during dynamic movement.

Professional Water-Repellent Treatment: The Anti-Leakage Barrier

The most critical innovation in Yongdeli's new material is its professional water-repellent treatment. This mandatory process forms a dense protective layer on the fabric, fundamentally preventing the hydrogel from penetrating or leaking through the backing.

“Anti-leakage performance is the soul of a high-quality cooling patch,” says a technical spokesperson from Yongdeli.“Our treatment ensures that the gel stays exactly where it belongs-against the skin-while keeping the outer surface dry and clean.”

Superior Breathability and 8-Hour Cooling Efficiency

Utilizing high-pressure water jet technology, Yongdeli creates a “narrow top and wide bottom” funnel-shaped microporous structure. This advanced fiber architecture offers air permeability more than 8 times higher than traditional substrates.

This structure does more than just breathe; it manages cooling efficiency. The uniform pores allow for constant temperature slow-release cooling, enabling a single patch to maintain its effect for over 8 hours. Clinical data reveals that cooling patches using Yongdeli substrates result in a skin allergy rate of less than 3% after 24 hours of use, making them exceptionally safe for children's delicate skin.

Eco-Friendly and Child-Focused Design

In line with the global“Green Medical” trend, Yongdeli's spunlace nonwoven is produced without chemical adhesives, ensuring it is biodegradable and naturally soft.

Recognizing that children are the primary users of cooling patches, Yongdeli offers customized printing services. Manufacturers can now add cartoon characters and soft colors to the substrate, balancing medical safety with a childlike aesthetic that helps reduce a child's resistance to using the patch.

A Trusted Global Partner

Founded in 2007 and holding 52 patents, Changshu Yongdeli operates 5 production lines with an annual capacity of 5,000 tons. Their specialized cooling patch substrates are already being exported to Southeast Asia, Europe, and beyond, earning high praise for their stable quality and core process advantages.

As the company continues to explore antibacterial and long-acting water-locking technologies, it remains committed to its philosophy:“Driving Development with Technology and Efficiency, Building Brand with Quality and Integrity.”