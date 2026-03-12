Six French Soldiers Injured In Drone Attack Near Erbil In Iraqi Kurdistan

Amman, Mar. 13 (Petra)-- Six French soldiers were injured early Friday in a drone attack near the city of Erbil in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, according to the French Armed Forces General Staff.According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), the General Staff said the soldiers were participating in counter terrorism training exercises with Iraqi partners when the attack occurred.The injured soldiers were immediately transported to the nearest medical center for treatment.

