Azerbaijani, Swiss FM's Discuss Situation In Middle East (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation Ignacio Cassis has made a phone call to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministers exchanged views on issues of international and regional security, as well as the current situation in the Middle East.

It was emphasized that further escalation of the current tensions is unacceptable, and the importance of resolving the crisis through dialogue and diplomatic means was noted.

The Swiss Foreign Minister expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan in connection with the drone attack on Azerbaijan carried out by Iran. He also thanked Azerbaijan for its support in evacuating Swiss citizens from Iranian territory.

During the telephone conversation, the parties also discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Switzerland. In this context, the importance of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries, which will take place in April, was emphasized.