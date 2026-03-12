War Update: 122 Clashes Along Frontline, Russian Attacks Intensify In Huliaipole And Kostiantynivka Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, sharing operational information as of 22:00 on Thursday, March 12, according to Ukrinform.

"Since the start of today, there have been 122 combat clashes... The enemy carried out 54 airstrikes, dropping 191 guided bombs. In addition, 4,151 kamikaze drones were used, and 2,821 shelling attacks of settlements and our troops' positions were recorded," the report states.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions twice, carried out 88 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one using a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces attempted one assault on Ukrainian positions toward the village of Zybine.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked three times toward the villages of Podoly and Hlushkivka. One clash is ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled seven enemy attacks toward the settlements of Stavky, Lyman, and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk sector, there were six enemy attempts to advance toward Kryva Luka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and near Yampil and Platonivka. One clash is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, no offensive actions were conducted by Russian invaders.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces launched 20 assaults toward Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Stepankivka, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka, and near Pleshchiivka and Rusyn Yar. Three clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy conducted 16 attacks, attempting to advance near the settlements of Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodnie, and toward Novooleksandrivka. Three assault operations are ongoing.

Preliminary estimates indicate that in this sector today, 28 invaders were neutralized, 13 wounded; four units of special equipment and one electronic warfare system were destroyed, a tank damaged, four vehicles and two additional enemy special equipment units destroyed, a UAV command post and 14 personnel shelters eliminated. A total of 207 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attempted five times to improve their positions near the villages of Rybne, Berezove, and Novohryhorivka. Two attacks are ongoing. Pokrovske, Pidhavrylivka, Orly, Nove Pole, and Samiilivka were hit by airstrikes.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian forces carried out 24 attacks near Huliaipole, Myrne, Zelene, and toward Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, and Olenokostiantynivka. Airstrikes were recorded in Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Rivne, Novoukrainka, Liubytske, Novoselivka, and Rizdvianka. One clash is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, one attack was conducted toward Prymorske, and an airstrike hit Tavriiske.

In the Prydniprovske sector, no offensive actions were reported, though an airstrike hit the settlement of Odradokamianka.

In other sectors of the front, there were no significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

As Ukrinform reported, total Russian combat losses from February 24, 2022, to March 12, 2026, in the war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1,276,760 personnel.

