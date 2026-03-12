Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indonesia And Australia To Deepen Security Cooperation

2026-03-12 07:13:34
(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Indonesia and Australia are planning to expand their security cooperation by involving Japan and Papua New Guinea, Indonesia's Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin said on Thursday, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

According to the minister, new trilateral security frameworks could be established between Indonesia, Australia, and Japan, as well as between Indonesia, Australia, and Papua New Guinea. Sjamsoeddin made the remarks after meeting with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles.

He also noted that both countries are exploring the possibility of building a defense training facility in North Maluku, an eastern province of Indonesia, and upgrading existing military infrastructure in the region. The initiative could help strengthen regional readiness and improve joint training opportunities for partner nations.

In addition, the two countries plan to accelerate the implementation of a security cooperation agreement signed on February 6 by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Analysts say the move reflects growing efforts to enhance stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly amid increasing geopolitical competition and maritime security challenges. Expanding cooperation with regional partners may also improve disaster response coordination and humanitarian assistance efforts, which are critical for countries frequently affected by natural disasters.

AzerNews

