Associate Professor of Education Policy, Australian Catholic University

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Steven Lewis is Associate Professor of Comparative Education at Australian Catholic University. His research is located across policy sociology, comparative and international education and critical geography. Steven is currently interested in how education policy making and governance, and teacher professional learning and expertise, are being reshaped by new forms of digital data, algorithms and infrastructures and new policy temporalities and spaces. His most recent books include "Assembling Comparison: Understanding Education Policy through Mobility and Assemblage" (Bristol University Press, 2024) and "PISA, Policy and the OECD: Respatialising Global Educational Governance Through PISA for Schools" (Springer, 2020).

Steven has more than 15 years of experience as an educator, including 6 years as a high school mathematics and science teacher in Queensland, and 9 years as a university professor and researcher in Queensland, Kansas (USA) and Victoria. Since completing his Ph.D. in 2016, he has published more than 60 scholarly outputs, including books, journal articles, book chapters and reports. Steven also frequently participates in public debates around schooling policy and accountability, writing in outlets such as The Conversation, The Herald Sun and EduResearch Matters, as well as appearing extensively on Australian TV and radio (The ABC, 7News, WIN News).



2021–present Associate professor, Australian Catholic University

2019–2021 ARC Research Fellow, Deakin University

2017–2019 Postdoctoral research fellow, Deakin University 2015–2017 Research fellow, The University of Queensland



2016 The University of Queensland, PhD

2006 The University of Queensland, Bachelor of Education 2004 The University of Queensland, Bachelor of Biotechnology (Honours)

2019 Globalising School Reform Through Online Teacher Professional Learning Role: Chief Investigator Funding Source: Australian Research Council

Oceania Comparative and International Education Society (OCIES)

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