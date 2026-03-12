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Richard Bryant
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Professor & Director of Traumatic Stress Clinic, UNSW Sydney
Richard Bryant is a Scientia Professor in Psychology at the University of New South Wales and an ARC Laureate Fellow.Experience
- 1995–present Scientia Professor, University of New South Wales
- 1989 Macquarie University, PhD
- Health, Clinical And Counselling Psychology (170106)
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