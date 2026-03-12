Danaë Anderson

Danaë Anderson
- Lecturer in Occupational Health and Safety, Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington
Danaë Anderson is a an academic and researcher in the field of occupational health and safety. At Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington, she serves as a Lecturer within the School of Health, bringing expertise in workplace systems, employment relations, and organisational safety practices. Dr Anderson holds a PhD completed at Auckland University of Technology, and she is actively involved in both teaching and research, grounding her work in evidence-based approaches to improving health and safety in workplaces.
In her teaching role, Anderson contributes to the development of health and safety professionals by offering postgraduate courses that bridge theory and practice in occupational health, while supervising student projects and participating in curriculum design. Her research record includes publications on vulnerable worker populations, labour and safety regulation, reflecting a commitment to addressing real-world risks and inequities in work environments. Through her combined strengths in scholarship, pedagogy, and applied inquiry, she plays a meaningful role in shaping the next generation of health and safety leaders in New Zealand.Experience
- –present Research Lecturer, Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington
- 2021 AUT, PhD, Employment Relations
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