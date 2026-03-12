Founders Metals Upgrades Lower Antino To Advanced Target Hits 65.9 M Of 1.16 G/T Gold
|Drillhole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Results from This Release
|LA043
|162.00
|174.00
|12.00
|1.56
|incl.
|167.00
|174.00
|7.00
|2.56
|LA044
|1.50
|115.00
|113.50
|0.34
|incl.
|8.10
|38.10
|30.00
|0.82
|LA045
|0.00
|20.10
|20.10
|0.31
|and
|111.00
|124.00
|13.00
|0.44
|LA046
|0.00
|115.00
|115.00
|0.83
|incl.
|41.10
|107.00
|65.90
|1.16
|LA047
|0.00
|8.10
|8.10
|0.94
|and
|149.00
|156.00
|7.00
|0.46
|LA048
|0.00
|27.60
|27.60
|0.22
|and
|173.00
|178.00
|5.00
|0.80
|LA049
|6.60
|11.10
|4.50
|0.21
|LA050
|47.10
|71.10
|24.00
|0.57
|Previously Released Highlight Results
|LA041
|156.00
|246.00
|90.00
|1.02
|incl.
|176.00
|178.00
|2.00
|28.44
|LA003
|74.10
|156.00
|81.90
|1.00
|incl.
|106.00
|132.00
|26.00
|2.36
|LA025
|0.00
|241.00
|241.00
|0.27
|incl.
|0.00
|86.10
|86.10
|0.43
|LA033
|29.10
|60.00
|30.90
|1.56
|LA024
|72.00
|122.00
|50.00
|1.02
|LA028
|108.00
|163.00
|55.00
|0.64
|incl.
|110.00
|117.00
|7.00
|2.32
|LA019
|0.00
|65.00
|65.00
|0.49
|incl.
|44.10
|65.00
|20.90
|1.11
|LA010
|33.60
|57.60
|24.00
|1.23
**Intervals are down-hole depths. True widths of mineralization are estimated to be approximately 85% of the down-hole interval based on currently available results and observations. All are diamond drill holes. Average grades are calculated with un-capped gold assays, as insufficient drilling has been completed to determine capping levels for higher grade gold intercepts. Composites are calculated using a 0.10 g/t Au cut-off grade with <5.0 m of internal dilution of zero grade and a minimum composite length of 2.0 m. <0.2 g/t Au intercept are not included.
Table 2: Lower Antino Drill Hole Locations from This Release
|Drillhole
|Easting (m)
|Northing (m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|Depth (m)
|LA043
|821605.33
|401160.67
|176.46
|269.80
|-50.20
|212.14
|LA044
|821488.00
|401166.00
|177.47
|270.20
|-50.10
|206.00
|LA045
|821484.00
|401462.00
|125.22
|270.20
|-50.20
|302.00
|LA046
|821456.00
|401365.00
|152.33
|270.00
|-50.00
|200.14
|LA047
|821535.00
|401794.67
|127.95
|270.10
|-50.20
|263.11
|LA048
|821510.00
|401683.00
|147.21
|269.80
|-50.40
|287.00
|LA049
|821606.67
|401064.33
|174.81
|270.20
|-50.20
|320.00
|LA050
|821494.33
|401065.67
|176.94
|270.20
|-50.10
|212.00
*The coordinate reference system is WGS 84, UTM zone 21N (EPSG 32621)
About Founders Metals Inc.
Founders Metals Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company building a district-scale gold camp in southeastern Suriname. The Company controls a 102,360-hectare contiguous land package in the Guiana Shield - the largest uninterrupted package of highly prospective greenstone belt geology in the region. Founders is backed by strategic partnerships with Gold Fields and B2Gold and is executing one of the most active exploration programs in the global junior gold sector. The Company is committed to responsible exploration, strong community engagement, and disciplined capital allocation as it advances Suriname's next major gold camp.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
Per: "Colin Padget"
Colin Padget
President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director
Contact Information
Katie MacKenzie, Vice President, Corporate Development
Tel: +1 306 537 8903 | ...
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding long term value creation and the Company's prospects. Forward-looking information can generally be identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and reasonable assumptions but are subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: general business and economic uncertainties; exploration results; mining industry risks; and other factors described in the Company's most recent annual management discussion and analysis. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
All material information on Founders Metals can be found at .
Quality Assurance and Control
Samples were analyzed at FILAB Suriname, a Bureau Veritas Certified Laboratory in Paramaribo, Suriname (a commercial certified laboratory under ISO 9001:2015). Samples are crushed to 75% passing 2.35 mm screen, riffle split (700 g) and pulverized to 85% passing 88 μm. Samples were analyzed using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. For samples that return assay values over 5.0 grams per tonne (g/t), another cut was taken from the original pulp and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Founders Metals inserts blanks and certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control. External QA-QC checks are performed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Lima, Peru (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Drill intervals with visible gold are assayed using metallic screening. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.
Qualified Persons
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., an independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
