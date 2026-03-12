MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) iSpecimen Launches AI Agent Revolutionizing Biospecimen Matching Strengthens iSpecimen's next-generation marketplace platform

Woburn, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) (the "Company"), a leading technology marketplace connecting researchers with biospecimen suppliers, today announced the launch of its new AI-powered Inventory Agent, a purpose-built tool designed to help accelerate the process of reviewing incoming biospecimen requests and matching them with available inventory across its global supplier network.

The internally developed AI agent analyzes incoming request criteria and is designed to identify potential biospecimen matches, enabling the iSpecimen team to respond to research inquiries with greater speed and precision. By automating the initial review and matching workflow, the technology may reduce manual workload while preserving rigorous expert oversight, ensuring quality and compliance remain paramount.

The AI-powered Inventory Agent is natively embedded within iSpecimen's newly redesigned marketplace platform and powered by large language models (LLMs). Through an intuitive conversational interface, users can submit biospecimen requests in plain language. The system automatically extracts key criteria, including disease conditions, sample types, and diagnostic test requirements, and dynamically searches across configured inventory sources to surface potential matches. Results are ranked by relevance and presented with comprehensive supporting details, empowering the iSpecimen team to evaluate candidate biospecimens quickly and confidently.

"Optimizing the marketplace for human biospecimens has been the founding mission of iSpecimen since day one. The launch of our AI agent marks a significant milestone in that journey, one that we believe will meaningfully enhance outcomes for our suppliers, our customers, and ultimately the researchers advancing scientific discovery around the world," commented Katie Field, Chief Executive Officer.

This launch represents the first in a series of planned AI-driven capabilities designed to modernize the end-to-end biospecimen sourcing experience. Building on this foundation, iSpecimen expects to introduce features including automated monitoring and validation of regulatory submissions, further automation of high-compliance and data-intensive workflows, and intelligent lead qualification and outreach management, all aimed at reducing friction and accelerating access to critical research samples.

Together, these advancements underscore iSpecimen's commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technology to serve the evolving needs of the global research community.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen is a technology-driven marketplace that connects life science researchers with a global network of biospecimen suppliers. The Company's platform simplifies and accelerates access to human biological samples, enabling researchers to find the specimens they need to advance medical science and improve patient outcomes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Media Contact

