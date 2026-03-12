Citizens, Inc. Reports Full Year And Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|Selected Consolidated Financial Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|As of and for the periods ended
|
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
| Year Ended
December 31,
|
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Balance sheet data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|$
|1,754,760
|
|
|1,685,325
|
|
|1,754,760
|
|
|1,685,325
|
|Total liabilities
|
|1,519,775
|
|
|1,474,970
|
|
|1,519,775
|
|
|1,474,970
|
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|234,985
|
|
|210,355
|
|
|234,985
|
|
|210,355
|
|Total direct insurance in force
|
|5,431,721
|
|
|5,227,506
|
|
|5,431,721
|
|
|5,227,506
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Direct insurance premiums
|$
|53,423
|
|
|51,108
|
|
|188,766
|
|
|178,841
|
|Insurance premiums
|
|49,883
|
|
|49,199
|
|
|176,371
|
|
|173,328
|
|Net investment income
|
|18,376
|
|
|17,308
|
|
|72,039
|
|
|69,712
|
|Investment related gains (losses), net
|
|1,881
|
|
|(4,163
|)
|
|140
|
|
|(2,626
|)
|Total revenues
|
|72,070
|
|
|63,474
|
|
|255,616
|
|
|245,001
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Claims and surrenders
|
|40,431
|
|
|41,961
|
|
|165,025
|
|
|146,082
|
|Other general expenses
|
|13,598
|
|
|12,194
|
|
|53,041
|
|
|52,266
|
|Total benefits and expenses
|
|64,206
|
|
|59,758
|
|
|238,146
|
|
|230,021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income (loss) before federal income tax
|
|7,864
|
|
|3,716
|
|
|17,470
|
|
|14,980
|
|Federal income tax expense (benefit)
|
|526
|
|
|95
|
|
|2,879
|
|
|68
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|7,338
|
|
|3,621
|
|
|14,591
|
|
|14,912
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Per share data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Book value per share
|$
|4.67
|
|
|4.21
|
|
|4.67
|
|
|4.21
|
|Diluted income (loss) per Class A share
|
|0.14
|
|
|0.07
|
|
|0.28
|
|
|0.29
|
Definition of Reported Segments
The Company is comprised of two operating business segments and other non-insurance enterprises as detailed below. The insurance operations are the Company's primary focus and are the lead income generators of the business.
International Insurance - Our International Insurance segment issues U.S. dollar-denominated ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies predominantly to non-U.S. residents located principally in Latin America and the Pacific Rim. Our products in this segment are sold through independent agents.
Domestic Insurance - Domestically, we are licensed in 43 U.S. states and sell whole life final expense insurance and life insurance with living benefits and critical illness products. The Domestic Insurance segment provides life insurance policies marketed to middle- and lower-income households. These products are sold through independent agents and funeral homes.
|Selected Segment Financial Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|As of and for the periods ended
|
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
| Year Ended
December 31,
|
|(In thousands)
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE SEGMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Balance sheet data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|$
|1,190,736
|
|
|1,151,562
|
|
|1,190,736
|
|
|1,151,562
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Direct insurance premiums
|$
|35,571
|
|
|35,495
|
|
|120,177
|
|
|120,456
|
|Insurance premiums
|
|35,109
|
|
|35,222
|
|
|118,355
|
|
|118,803
|
|Net investment income
|
|12,747
|
|
|12,239
|
|
|50,869
|
|
|49,174
|
|Investment related gains (losses), net
|
|1,509
|
|
|(3,921
|)
|
|(478
|)
|
|(1,929
|)
|Total revenues
|
|51,287
|
|
|44,664
|
|
|175,659
|
|
|170,582
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Claims and surrenders
|
|33,545
|
|
|35,513
|
|
|139,017
|
|
|117,730
|
|Total benefits and expenses
|
|43,715
|
|
|40,753
|
|
|161,277
|
|
|147,070
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income (loss) before federal income tax
|
|7,572
|
|
|3,911
|
|
|14,382
|
|
|23,512
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|DOMESTIC INSURANCE SEGMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Balance sheet data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|$
|529,357
|
|
|498,526
|
|
|529,357
|
|
|498,526
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Direct insurance premiums
|
|17,852
|
|
|15,613
|
|
|68,589
|
|
|58,385
|
|Insurance premiums
|
|14,774
|
|
|13,977
|
|
|58,016
|
|
|54,525
|
|Net investment income
|
|5,434
|
|
|4,895
|
|
|20,420
|
|
|19,654
|
|Investment related gains (losses), net
|
|352
|
|
|(252
|)
|
|587
|
|
|(680
|)
|Total revenues
|
|20,568
|
|
|18,626
|
|
|79,051
|
|
|73,469
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Claims and surrenders
|
|6,886
|
|
|6,448
|
|
|26,008
|
|
|28,352
|
|Total benefits and expenses
|
|18,256
|
|
|16,753
|
|
|66,918
|
|
|71,555
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income (loss) before federal income tax
|
|2,312
|
|
|1,873
|
|
|12,133
|
|
|1,914
|
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|Reconciliation of Adjusted Total Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For the periods ended
|
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
| Year Ended
December 31,
|
|Unaudited (In thousands)
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Total revenues
|$
|72,070
|
|
|63,474
|
|
|255,616
|
|
|245,001
|
|Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Investment related gains (losses)
|
|1,881
|
|
|(4,163
|)
|
|140
|
|
|(2,626
|)
|Adjusted total revenues
|$
|70,189
|
|
|67,637
|
|
|255,476
|
|
|247,627
|
|Reconciliation of Adjusted Income Before Federal Income Tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For the periods ended
|
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
| Year Ended
December 31,
|
|Unaudited (In thousands)
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Income (loss) before federal income tax
|$
|7,864
|
|
|3,716
|
|
|17,470
|
|
|14,980
|
|Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Investment related gains (losses)
|
|1,881
|
|
|(4,163
|)
|
|140
|
|
|(2,626
|)
|Property insurance business income (loss)
|
|-
|
|
|(130
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(204
|)
|Legal fee accrual
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(3,500
|)
|Adjusted income before federal income tax
|$
|5,983
|
|
|8,009
|
|
|17,330
|
|
|21,310
|
|Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For the periods ended
|
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
| Year Ended
December 31,
|
|Unaudited (In thousands)
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Net income (loss)
|$
|7,338
|
|
|3,621
|
|
|14,591
|
|
|14,912
|
|Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Investment related gains (losses)
|
|1,881
|
|
|(4,163
|)
|
|140
|
|
|(2,626
|)
|Property insurance business income (loss)
|
|-
|
|
|(130
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(204
|)
|Legal fee accrual
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(3,500
|)
|Income tax impact
|
|(126
|)
|
|110
|
|
|290
|
|
|(793
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|5,583
|
|
|7,804
|
|
|14,161
|
|
|22,035
|
|Reconciliation of Adjusted Income Per Share of Class A Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|For the periods ended
|
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
| Year Ended
December 31,
|
|Unaudited (In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Basic and diluted adjusted income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted net income
|$
|5,583
|
|
|7,804
|
|
|14,161
|
|
|22,035
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average shares of Class A outstanding - basic
|
|50,295
|
|
|49,904
|
|
|50,145
|
|
|49,738
|
|Weighted average shares of Class A outstanding - diluted
|
|51,607
|
|
|50,915
|
|
|51,456
|
|
|50,748
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic adjusted income per share of Class A common stock
|$
|0.11
|
|
|0.16
|
|
|0.28
|
|
|0.44
|
|Diluted adjusted income per share of Class A common stock
|$
|0.11
|
|
|0.15
|
|
|0.28
|
|
|0.43
|
|Reconciliation of Stockholders' Equity and Book Value per Class A Common Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|As of December 31,
|
|Unaudited (In thousands, except per share data)
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Stockholders' equity, end of period
|$
|234,985
|
|
|210,355
|
|Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI)
|
|(88,421
|)
|
|(95,965
|)
|Stockholders' equity, end of period, excluding AOCI
|$
|323,406
|
|
|306,320
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Book value per Class A common share - diluted
|$
|4.67
|
|
|4.21
|
|Less: Per share impact of AOCI
|
|(1.76
|)
|
|(1.93
|)
|Book value per Class A common share - diluted, excluding AOCI
|$
|6.43
|
|
|6.14
|
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "intends," "continue" or comparable words. Such forward-looking statements may relate to the Company's expectations regarding its business performance, operational strategy, capital expenditures, technological changes, regulatory actions, and other financial and operational measures. In addition, all statements other than statements of historical facts that address activities that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those matters expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are involved in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's expectations. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by the investment community.
Citizens, Inc. Investor Relations Contacts
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
Jeff Christensen and Matt Kreps
Email: ... (Jeff and Matt)
Phone: 703-297-6917 (Jeff) and 214-597-8200 (Matt)
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Citizens, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment