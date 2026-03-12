MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Provides Update Regarding Record Ridge Project Court Decision

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (FSE: W0H) (" West High Yield " or the " Company ") provides the following update regarding a recent court decision related to its Record Ridge Industrial Minerals Mine project (the " RRIMM Project ") located near Rossland, British Columbia.

On March 11, 2026, the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the " Court ") granted a temporary injunction (the " Injunction ") requested by the Save Record Ridge Action Committee (the " SRRAC ") preventing the Company from commencing ground-disturbing construction activities at the RRIMM Project until the judicial review hearing (the " Judicial Review Hearing ") of a decision of the Chief Environmental Assessment Officer (the " CEAO ") is heard and determined.

The Judicial Review Hearing concerns the CEAO's August 2025 determination that the RRIMM Project does not require an environmental assessment under the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Act (the " Act ") because the RRIMM Project falls below the applicable production threshold and the CEAO's determination that he would not exercise his discretion to order an environmental assessment after considering the relevant factors in the Act.

The Court also ordered that the Judicial Review Hearing be accelerated, and it has therefore been moved from August 17, 2026, to May 5, 2026. The Court acknowledged that construction timing for the RRIMM Project is dependent on weather conditions and that certain additional permits and authorizations are still in progress.

Based on the Court's decision, the Company has decided to appeal the Injunction and counsel to the Company filed the leave to appeal notice on March 11, 2026. The Company believes the regulatory approvals obtained for the RRIMM Project were properly issued, that there are no errors in the CEAO's August 2025 determination, and intends to continue fully defending its position through the legal process.

In addition, the Company will be seeking a review of the security posted by SRRAC in connection with the Injunction. The current amount of security ordered by the Court is $162,500, which the Company believes is insufficient relative to the potential damages associated with the delay of the RRIMM Project. The Company intends to seek an increase in this security to more appropriately reflect the potential financial impacts, particularly in light of the Company's recently executed definitive offtake agreement with Galaxy Trade and Technology, LLC, which was announced on March 12, 2026 (link to the press release ).

The Company remains confident in the regulatory process that has been followed to date and looks forward to the British Columbia Court of Appeal hearing the expedited Judicial Review Hearing scheduled for May 5, 2026.

The RRIMM Project remains permitted under the British Columbia Mines Act, and the Company continues to maintain its permits and regulatory compliance. While the temporary injunction remains in place, the Company will continue advancing its post-permit compliance requirements, remaining authorizations, and preparatory work required for construction.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company, established in 2003, and focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resource properties in Canada. Its primary objective is to develop its Record Ridge critical mineral (magnesium, silica, and nickel) deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO2 emissions.

The Company's Record Ridge critical mineral deposit is located approximately 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia. Based on the independently prepared National Instrument 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment titled "Revised NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment Record Ridge Project, British Columbia, Canada" prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated April 18, 2013, the deposit contains a Measured and Indicated mineral resource of 43.0 million tonnes at an average magnesium grade of 24.61%. This corresponds to approximately 10.6 million metric tonnes of contained magnesium. The technical report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is available under the Company's profile at .

Qualified Person

Rick Walker, B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo., the Company Geologist is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

Contact Information:

WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD.

Frank Marasco Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (403) 660-3488

Email: ...

Barry Baim, Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (403) 829-2246

Email: ...

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; and other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

