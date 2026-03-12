MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Makenita Announces a Flow-Through Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Makenita Resources Inc. (CSE: KENY) (WKN: A40X6P) (the "Company" or "Makenita") wishes to announce a non-brokered flow-through private placement (the " Financing ") to raise $100,000 at a price of $0.10 per flow-through share (each, a " FT Share "). No warrants will be issued, and no finder's fees will be paid. Proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used on the Company's existing projects in Canada.

FT Shares issued in connection with the Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the Financing.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Financing will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Makenita Resources Inc.

Makenita currently has several projects located in Canada. The Sisson West Tungsten Project, consisting of approximately 9,400 contiguous acres prospective for Tungsten, located in New Brunswick directly bordering Northcliff Resources Ltd.'s (NCF) Sisson Tungsten Mine. Makenita also has the approximately 9,000 acre "NTX Rare Earth Project" in Quebec prospective for rare earths. Lastly Makenita has the 5,542-acre Hector Property which is in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario, which is prospective for cobalt, silver and diamonds.

Makenita Resources Inc.

"Jason Gigliotti"

Jason Gigliotti

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information regarding this news release, please contact:

Makenita Resources Inc.

Jason Gigliotti, President, CEO and Director

T: 604-609-6527

E: ...

W:

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Makenita. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Makenita disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

