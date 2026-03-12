MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)- Iran's newly appointed supreme leader, Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, on Thursday outlined a sweeping policy framework in his first public message since assuming office. He warned that American military bases in the region would continue to be targeted unless they are shut down and signalled that the strategic Strait of Hormuz would remain closed as leverage against Iran's adversaries.

“All US bases should immediately be closed in the region, or they will remain under attack,” the supreme leader said in his first written message, delivered four days after he was selected to lead the country following the assassination of his father and predecessor, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

The statement also included a vow to avenge those killed in the ongoing war, including victims of a US strike on a girls' elementary school in southern Iran that reportedly killed more than 165 students.

“Of course, a limited amount of this revenge has materialised so far, but until its full extent is achieved, this file will remain on top of all other files, and we will have special sensitivity regarding the blood of our children and infants,” he vowed.

Mojtaba Khamenei's remarks signalled Iran's willingness to continue fighting the war, which has disrupted global energy supplies, international travel, and the relative security long enjoyed by Gulf Arab states. The war has also inflicted heavy losses on Iran, its leadership and military.

First appearance through television message

Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared in public since the war began. His first statement since being chosen as Supreme Leader was read on state television by a news anchor.

Iranian state media did not explain why the 56-year-old leader did not appear on camera.

There is speculation that he may have been wounded, possibly in the February 28 US-Israeli strike that killed his 86-year-old father and several members of his family.

In his message, Mojtaba said he learned of his own selection as supreme leader from Iranian state television, just like the rest of the public.

“I, your servant, Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, learnt of the result of the respected Assembly of Experts' vote at the same time as you, through the media of the Islamic Republic.

For me, to assume a position where two great leaders, the great Khomeini and the martyred Khamenei, have sat is a difficult task.”

He did not disclose his location, suggesting he may be in a secure site to avoid a possible Israeli assassination attempt.

The Israeli military has warned that it would pursue any successor or those involved in selecting one, signalling that Israel's campaign against Iran's leadership could continue.

Minutes after the speech was broadcast, airstrikes were reportedly heard again in Tehran.

Continuation of policy

The new leader's message suggested he intends to continue the approach pursued by his father in confronting the United States and Israel.

Iran's attacks on shipping traffic and energy infrastructure in the Persian Gulf have already pushed oil prices above $100 per barrel, as American and Israeli strikes continue to target Iranian military and government infrastructure.

Tehran appears to be trying to inflict enough economic disruption globally to pressure the United States and Israel to halt their bombardment, which began on February 28.

“We have land or sea borders with 15 countries, and we have always been and are willing to have warm and constructive relations with all of them.

In the recent aggression, some military bases were used, and naturally, as we had clearly warned, and without attacking those countries, we solely targeted those same bases. From now on, we will inevitably continue this,” he said.

The Iran leader asked GCC countries to clarify their position.“These countries must clarify their position regarding the aggressors against our dear homeland and the murderers of our people. I advise them to close those bases as soon as possible because they must have realised by now that America's claim of establishing security and peace was nothing but a lie.”

Mojtaba Khamenei also indicated that Iran could open new fronts if the war continues.

“Regarding the opening of other fronts where the enemy has little experience and will be highly vulnerable, studies have been conducted, and their activation will take place if the state of war continues and based on the observation of interests,” he said.

Compensation

“I also have sincere thanks for the fighters of the Resistance Front. We consider the countries of the Resistance Front to be our best friends, and the matter of resistance and the Resistance Front is an inseparable part of the values of the Islamic Revolution.”

“One point I must emphasise is that, in any case, we will obtain compensation from the enemy,” he said.“If it refuses, we will take from its assets to the extent we deem appropriate, and if that is not possible, we will destroy its assets to the same extent.

Addressing the Iranian public, Mojtaba Khamenei called for unity and urged citizens to set aside internal differences in the face of external pressure.

“Unity among all individuals and strata of the nation must not be harmed. This will be achieved by overlooking points of disagreement,” he said, adding,“Effective presence on the scene must be maintained, whether in the form you showed in these recent days and nights of war or in the form of various effective roles in social, political, educational, cultural, and even security arenas.”

Family deaths acknowledged

Mojtaba Khamenei confirmed the deaths of several family members in the strike that killed his father.

“I had the honour of seeing his body after his martyrdom,” Mojataba said of his father.“What I saw was a mountain of steadfastness, and I was told that the fist of his intact hand had remained clenched.”

“Besides my father, whose loss has become a public matter; my dear and faithful wife, in whom I had hopes; my self-sacrificing sister, who dedicated herself to serving her parents and finally received her reward, along with her young child; and my other sister's husband, who was a knowledgeable and noble person, joined the caravan of martyrs,” he said.

“What makes patience in the face of hardships possible, and even easy, is paying attention to God's definite and certain promise of a great reward for the patient.”

His message sets the tone for Iran's strategic posture under its new leadership, signalling a continuation - and possible escalation - of confrontation with the United States and its allies as the conflict in West Asia deepens.

