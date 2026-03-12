Ghaziabad: CBI Court Jails Ex-OICL Employee For Defrauding Company

The CBI Court Ghaziabad convicted Davinder Singh Adhikari, the then Assistant, Oriental Insurance Company Ltd., Meerut and sentenced him to imprisonment for four years with a fine of Rs 35,000.

Details of the Fraud

The instant case was registered by CBI on June 29, 2018. During the period 2014 to 2016, accused Davinder Singh Adhikari, along with other accused persons, entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat the Oriental Insurance Company Ltd. and caused wrongful loss to the tune of Rs. 36,11,059 and transferred the amount into his account and his friend's account with mala-fide intention.

After registration of the case by CBI, the accused had deposited the defrauded amount of Rs 36,11,059 into the account of OICL, DO, Meerut.

Case Timeline and Conviction

The chargesheet in the case was filed on May 31, 2021, and charges were framed by the trial court on January 6, 2023, against the accused, Davinder Singh Adhikari.

Davinder Singh Adhikari filed an application to plead guilty in the competent court in Ghaziabad, accepting his guilt before the court. The court accepted the application and convicted Davinder Singh Adhikari and sentenced him accordingly on March 12, 2026.

