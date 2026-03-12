UP CM Yogi Adityanath Assures No Shortage Of Petrol, Diesel, Cooking Gas

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with officials regarding the state's gas supply situation and assured that there was no shortage of diesel, petrol, and cooking gas in the state, urging people to avoid rumours.

The meeting reviewed the availability of gas cylinders and essential food items across the state. Officials informed the Chief Minister that there was no shortage of gas in the state and that the supply system was operating smoothly. The Chief Minister directed that the supply system be continuously monitored to ensure that the general public is not inconvenienced.

CM Yogi Warns Against Rumours and Hoarding

In a post on X, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "There is no shortage of diesel-petrol in Uttar Pradesh. Avoid rumours related to shortage of cooking gas."

"If any distributor agency or private individual is found involved in black marketing or hoarding, an FIR will be immediately registered against them, and the strictest action will be ensured," he said.

Directives to Ensure Uninterrupted Supply

The Chief Minister said the government is committed to ensuring the convenience and fulfilment of the needs of the common man in every situation. He directed everyone not to let panic spread and ensure timely distribution.

He further encourages the use of alternative fuels by communicating with hostels, hospitals, dharamshalas, hotels, and various commercial establishments.

The Chief Minister also directed the Food and Logistics Department to set up control rooms and monitor every district 24x7.

"Police personnel will be deployed at LPG distribution centres and will assist in maintaining order," the UP CMO stated.

Union Minister Affirms National Energy Security

Earlier, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also assured in the Parliament that India's energy supplies remain secure despite major global disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia and subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, the minister said, "There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene, aviation turbine fuel or fuel oil. Retail outlets across the country are stocked, and supply chains are functioning normally."

He also added that this is not a moment for rumour-mongering or fake narratives as the country is navigating the most severe global energy disruption. "This is not the moment for rumour-mongering or fake narratives. India is navigating the most severe global energy disruption in recorded history. Crude supply is flowing. Gas is prioritised for homes and farms. LPG production has been stepped up by 28%," he added. (ANI)

