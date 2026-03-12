FLY Stock Rallies On Wall Street's Spiking Optimism After Successful Alpha Launch



Shares of Firefly Aerospace Inc (FLY) closed 13% higher on Thursday following the company reporting a successful FLTA0007 Alpha mission-rocket launch and subsequent Wall Street optimism.

Roth Capital reiterated a 'Buy' rating and $30 price target on FireFly Aerospace (FLY) after the launch that included successful payload delivery for launch customer Lockheed Martin (LMT).

Roth said it is "encouraged" by the successful return-to-flight for Alpha following the prior anomaly and expects additional Alpha flights in the coming quarters. The firm added that it anticipates Alpha's use of its newer Block II to enable targeting fast response hypersonic launches and Golden Dome opportunities, as examples.

Recent Setbacks

Firefly's successful launch on Wednesday came roughly five months after one of its launch vehicles exploded in a ground test in September due to fluid contamination caused by an operational error. After the accident, Firefly said it fixed the problem and would continue to review its procedures.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FLY stock jumped from 'bullish' to 'extremely bullish' territory over the past 24 hours while message volume stayed at 'extremely high' levels.

According to data from Koyfin, five of eight analysts covering the stock rate it 'Buy' or higher while three rate it 'Hold.' The average 12-month price target on stock is $38.29, representing an upside of about 65% from current trading levels.

A Stocktwits user expressed optimism for the successful launch being“healthy for a retrace.” It would benefit the stock if successful launches continue, they added.

FLY stock has fallen 62% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.