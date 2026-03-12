Aebi Schmidt Group To Release Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Earnings On March 19, 2026

Aebi Schmidt Group is a world-class specialty vehicles leader, positioned to accelerate growth and drive exceptional value. The Group, with its headquarters in Switzerland and listed on the NASDAQ, has generated Net Sales of $1.9b in 2025. Aebi Schmidt Group employs around 6,000 employees, with production facilities and service and upfit centers across Europe and North America.

