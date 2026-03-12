Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aebi Schmidt Group To Release Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Earnings On March 19, 2026


2026-03-12 06:16:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRAUENFELD, Switzerland, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aebi Schmidt Group (NASDAQ: AEBI) (“Aebi Schmidt” or the“Company”), a world-class specialty vehicles leader, will announce its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, March 19, 2026, and host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:30am Eastern Time the same day.

Investors and analysts can access the conference call and webcast, including conference call materials, at , or directly through:

  • for the webcast, and
  • for the live conference call with the ability to ask questions during the Q&A.
Media contact
Tina Fischer, Corporate Communication
...
Phone: +41 44 308 58 48
Investor Contact
Simone Grancini, Director Investor Relations
...
Phone: +41 44 308 58 77		 Further information
(pictures, logos)


About Aebi Schmidt Group

Aebi Schmidt Group is a world-class specialty vehicles leader, positioned to accelerate growth and drive exceptional value. The Group, with its headquarters in Switzerland and listed on the NASDAQ, has generated Net Sales of $1.9b in 2025. Aebi Schmidt Group employs around 6,000 employees, with production facilities and service and upfit centers across Europe and North America.


