Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Media Advisory: Press Conference Regarding Tragic Deaths After Plasma Harvesting At Grifols' Sites


2026-03-12 06:16:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WINNIPEG, Manitoba and TORONTO, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What:

Spokespeople from the Manitoba Health Coalition and Ontario Health Coalition will respond to the sad news of two deaths of paid“donors” at for-profit plasma collection facilities owned by pharma giant Grifols. The Coalitions have long raised warnings about safety and the ownership and control of the blood system. After responding to the news, spokespeople will outline the questions that need to be answered and steps that must be taken in response for safety and confidence in the blood and plasma system.

When & Where:

Friday, March 13 at 10:30 a.m. EDT / 9:30 a.m. CDT
By Zoom.
Please register at and the link will be automatically emailed to you from Zoom.

Who:

Noah Schulz, Provincial Director, Manitoba Health Coalition
Geoff Cain & Sara Labelle, co chairs, Committee to Protect Ontario's Blood System, Ontario Health Coalition
Natalie Mehra, Executive Director, Ontario Health Coalition

For more information:

Noah Schulz (431) 844-2650, Natalie Mehra (416) 230-6402.


MENAFN12032026004107003653ID1110855050



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search