TCOM Stockholder Alert: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Securities Fraud Class Action Against Trip Group Limited

Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Trip Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) American Depository Shares ("ADS") between April 30, 2025 and January 13, 2026. claims to be a leading global one-stop travel service provider, integrating a comprehensive suite of travel products and services and differentiated travel content.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Group Limited (TCOM) Understated the Risk of Regulatory Enforcement in Light of its Monopolistic Business Activities

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) defendants recklessly understated the regulatory risk facing as a result of its monopolistic business activities; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times

Plaintiff alleges that on January 14, 2026, Bloomberg published an article entitled“China Starts Antitrust Probe of Ahead of Travel Peak”. The article stated that“China is investigating over alleged antitrust conduct, taking aim at the country's dominant online travel platform[.]” It further noted that the“State Administration for Market Regulation accused of abusing its market position and engaging in monopolistic practices.” On this news, the price of ADSs fell $12.90 per ADS, or 17.05%, to close at $62.78 per ADS on January 14, 2026. The next day, it fell a further $1.48 per ADS, or 2.35%, to close at $61.30 on January 15, 2026.

