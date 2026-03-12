GURU Organic Energy Announces Election Of Directors
|Nominee
| Votes for
(#)
| Votes for
(%)
| Votes against
(#)
| Votes against
(%)
|Carl Goyette
|19,121,412
|99.979
|%
|4,060
|0.021
|%
|Eric Graveline
|17,592,455
|91.984
|%
|1,533,017
|8.016
|%
|Anne-Marie Laberge
|19,055,759
|99.635
|%
|69,713
|0.365
|%
|Jeff Church
|19,121,989
|99.982
|%
|3,483
|0.018
|%
|Joseph Zakher
|17,592,278
|91.983
|%
|1,533,194
|8.017
|%
|Philippe Meunier
|17,559,448
|91.812
|%
|1,566,024
|8.188
|%
|Tyler Ricks
|17,593,648
|91.991
|%
|1,531,824
|8.009
|%
Furthermore, the shareholders approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's external auditors and approved the unallocated awards to the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan.
About GURU Organic Energy
GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company that launched the world's first natural, plant-based energy drink in 1999. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of about 25,000 points of sale, and through and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic ingredients, including natural caffeine, and no artificial sweeteners, zero sucralose and zero aspartame, which offer consumers Good Energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram, @guruenergy on Facebook and @guruenergydrink on TikTok.
For Further Information, Please Contact:
| GURU Organic Energy
Carl Goyette, President and CEO
Ingy Sarraf, Chief Financial Officer
514-845-4878
...
| strat
Francois Kalos
...
