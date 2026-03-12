Mountain America Supports BYU Student-Athletes With $17,000 Donation Through 3-Point Donation Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The credit union donated to the BYU Athletics Scholarship Fund for every 3-point shot made by the Brigham Young University men's basketball team

SANDY, Utah, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union recently presented a $17,000 donation to the Brigham Young University (BYU) Athletics Scholarship Fund, reinforcing the credit union's commitment to supporting education and student success. The donation will help provide financial assistance to BYU student-athletes as they pursue excellence in academics, athletics, and personal development.

Sterling Nielsen, CEO of Mountain America Credit Union, presented the check to Chad Lewis, BYU senior associate athletic director. This contribution highlights the longstanding relationship between Mountain America and BYU Athletics and reflects a shared dedication to empowering students and strengthening communities.

“The success of student-athletes extends far beyond the playing field,” said Nielsen.“Supporting the BYU Athletics Scholarship Fund will help provide meaningful opportunities for students to achieve their academic and athletic goals while preparing for bright futures.”

The BYU Athletics Scholarship Fund ensures student-athletes have the financial resources to compete at the highest level while earning a world-class education. Through strong community partnerships and donor support, the fund ensures BYU student-athletes have the resources they need to compete at the highest level while earning a world-class education.

Mountain America Credit Union remains committed to investing in education, athletics, and community partnerships that create lasting impact and open doors for future leaders.

