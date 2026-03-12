Phoenix Energy Announces Q4 2025 And Full-Year 2025 Earnings Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Energy One, LLC, (“Phoenix Energy” or the“Company”), an energy company (NYSE American: PHXE.P ) focused on oil and gas exploration and production across key U.S. basins, with a primary footprint in the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana, will hold a public earnings call on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 1:30 PM PST to review Q4 2025 and full-year 2025 operating and financial results from its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. Curtis Allen, Chief Financial Officer, will present an overview of the Company's oil and gas portfolio, along with a detailed review of the financial performance and more noteworthy accomplishments of the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025.

Date:

Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Time:

1:30 PM PST / 4:30 PM EST

Join from PC, Mac, iPad, or Android (Audio Only):



Dial-in Number (Toll Free):

+1 309 205 3325 US

International numbers available:



The earnings call replay will be available until Monday, April 13, 2026 at 2 pm PST. The audio replay will be posted to the Investors page of the Phoenix Energy website at within 24 hours of the call.

Phoenix Energy intends to file its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 on EDGAR with the Securities and Exchange Commission after market close on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 and prior to market opening on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

About Phoenix Energy One, LLC (NYSE American: PHXE.P )

Phoenix Energy One, LLC, doing business as Phoenix Energy, is an energy company formed in 2019. The company is focused on oil and gas exploration and production across key U.S. basins, with a primary footprint in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. Phoenix Energy operates under a differentiated three-pronged strategy of direct drilling, royalty acquisition, and non-operated working interests. For more information on Phoenix Energy, please visit our website at .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements regarding all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“intend,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“seek,”“target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts.

Forward-looking statements are based on Phoenix Energy's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, taking into account currently known market conditions and other factors. Phoenix Energy's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future events, actions, plans, or strategies is inherently uncertain and involves certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. Phoenix Energy's actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth or anticipated in its forward-looking statements. You are cautioned that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are not guarantees of future performance, and we cannot assure you that such statements will be realized or that the forward-looking events and circumstances will occur. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, based on information available to Phoenix Energy as of the date of this press release, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements considering the risks and uncertainties associated with them.

Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. Management believes that these factors include but are not limited to the risk factors the Company has identified in our quarterly report(s) filed on Form 10-Q under“Risk Factors.” Risk Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Contact

Company: Phoenix Energy One, LLC

Email:...

Address: 18575 Jamboree Road, Suite 830, Irvine, CA 92612

Phone: 949-416-5037