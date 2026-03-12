Cavvy Announces Warrant Exercise

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Not For Distribution to United States News Wire Services or Dissemination in United States

CALGARY, Alberta, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavvy Energy Ltd. (“Cavvy” or the“Company”) (TSX:CVVY) announces the exercise of common share purchase warrants (the“Warrants”) by 2652862 Alberta Ltd., an affiliate of Erikson National Energy Inc. (“Erikson”). Proceeds will be used to repay debt.

The Warrants were issued to Erikson in 2019 in connection with a debt financing to Cavvy, then Pieridae Energy Limited. The Warrants have been exercised at a price of $0.6836 per share, for proceeds of $3.5 million in exchange for the issuance of 5,120,235 common shares.

The Company has 295,975,505 common shares outstanding, following the exercise of the Warrants.

ABOUT CAVVY ENERGY

Cavvy Energy is an integrated Canadian upstream and midstream energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Cavvy's objective is to create long term shareholder value through development, production, processing, and marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and sulphur while providing superior service to the Company's third-party customers through our strategic, company-owned gathering and processing infrastructure located in western Canada.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For further information, visit, or please contact: Darcy Reding, President & Chief Executive Officer Telephone: (403) 261-5900 Adam Gray, Chief Financial Officer Telephone: (403) 261-5900 Investor Relations...