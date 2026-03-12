Renaming Of Index Tracked By Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following Acquisition by VettaFi, the Index Tracked by URNM Will Be Called the VettaFi Global Uranium Miners Index (URNMX)

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott Inc., today announced that the North Shore Global Uranium Mining Index (URNMX), the index tracked by the Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSE Arca: URNM), is being renamed the VettaFi Global Uranium Miners Index (URNMX) as of the close of trading on April 30, 2026. There are no changes to the index's methodology related to the name change. The index was recently acquired by VettaFi, a differentiated index provider with modern distribution solutions and a subsidiary of TMX Group.

The VettaFi Global Uranium Miners Index (URNMX) is designed to track the performance of companies that devote at least 50% of their assets to the uranium mining industry, which may include mining, exploration, development and production of uranium, or holding physical uranium, owning uranium royalties or engaging in other non-mining activities that support the uranium mining industry. In addition, VettaFi will replace Indxx in the calculation of the index.

For a full overview of the VettaFi Global Uranium Miners Index (URNMX) methodology, please visit #resources.

