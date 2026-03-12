Swiss Water Reports Year End And Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
|In C$ '000s
| 3 months ended December 31
| 12 months ended December 31
|except for per share amounts
|2025
|2024
|$ Change
|% Change
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|% Change
|Revenue
|66,005
|49,249
|16,756
|34
|%
|258,719
|173,129
|85,590
|49
|%
|Cost of sales
|(57,989
|)
|(42,275
|)
|(15,714
|)
|37
|%
|(231,728
|)
|(146,939
|)
|(84,789
|)
|58
|%
|Gross profit
|8,016
|6,974
|1,042
|15
|%
|26,991
|26,190
|801
|3
|%
|Operating expenses
|(3,453
|)
|(3,811
|)
|358
|-9
|%
|(14,932
|)
|(15,135
|)
|203
|-1
|%
|Operating income
|4,563
|3,163
|1,400
|44
|%
|12,059
|11,055
|1,004
|9
|%
|Non-operating or other
|(2,926
|)
|(299
|)
|(2,627
|)
|879
|%
|(9,969
|)
|(8,744
|)
|(1,225
|)
|14
|%
|Income tax expense
|(431
|)
|(851
|)
|420
|-49
|%
|(527
|)
|(1,042
|)
|515
|-49
|%
|Net income
|1,206
|2,013
|(807
|)
|-40
|%
|1,563
|1,269
|294
|23
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(1)
|4,194
|4,885
|(691
|)
|-14
|%
|11,324
|14,318
|(2,994
|)
|-21
|%
|Earnings (loss) per share
|(2)
|Basic and diluted
|0.13
|0.21
|0.16
|0.13
|Diluted
|0.13
|0.21
|(0.01
|)
|0.13
1 Adjusted EBITDA is defined in the 'Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures' section of this MD&A and is a“Non-GAAP Financial Measure” as defined by CSA Staff Notice 52-306.
2 Per-share calculations are based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods. Diluted earnings per share take into account shares that may be issued upon the exercise of equity-based RSUs.
- Revenue for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, was $66.0 million and $258.7 million, which represents a $16.8 million or 34% increase and a $85.6 million or 49% increase, when compared to the same periods in 2024. The increases were primarily driven by a higher NY'C' coffee commodity price and enhanced further by year-to-date volume growth, increased activity within the Company's storage and distribution business, and tariff expense recovery. Gross profit for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, was $8.0 million and $27.0 million, which represents a $1.0 million or 15% increase and a $0.8 million or 3% increase when compared to the same periods in 2024. In Q4, the positive impact of higher green coffee differential margins and foreign exchange benefits on green coffee cost recovery associated with the fluctuations in the US$ dollar were partially offset by lower volumes. Year to date, the incremental gross margin generated by higher volumes and higher green coffee differential margins were partially offset by foreign exchange losses on green coffee cost recovery, as well as the reversal of an inventory provision in 2024. This provision had a positive impact on gross profit in the prior year, but there was no such reversal in 2025. For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, we recorded net income after taxes of $1.2 million and $1.6 million, compared to a net income after taxes of $2.0 million and $1.3 million for the same periods in 2024. The decrease in Q4 was primarily driven by lower volumes and increased losses on risk management activities, partially offset by higher operating income. The increase year to date was primarily driven by increased volumes and higher operating income, a gain on the fair value of an embedded option and reduced net finance expense, partially offset by increased losses on risk management activities.
Adjusted EBITDA
Swiss Water defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, depreciation, amortization, impairments, share-based compensation, gains/losses on foreign exchange, gains/losses on disposal of property and capital equipment, fair value adjustments on embedded options, loss on extinguishment of debt, adjustment for the impact of IFRS 16 - Leases, and provision for income taxes and other non-cash gains related to a remeasurement of asset retirement obligation. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA also excludes unrealized gains and losses on the undesignated portion of foreign exchange forward contracts.
The reconciliation of net income, an IFRS measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:
|In C$ '000s
| 3 months ended December 31
| 12 months ended December 31
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|1,206
|$
|2,013
|$
|1,563
|$
|1,269
|Income tax expense
|431
|851
|527
|1,042
|Income before income tax
|$
|1,637
|$
|2,864
|$
|2,090
|$
|2,311
|Finance income
|(487
|)
|(334
|)
|(1,634
|)
|(1,749
|)
|Finance expense
|1,538
|1,865
|6,593
|8,740
|Depreciation & amortization
|1,774
|1,617
|7,131
|6,777
|Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange forward contracts
|16
|(34
|)
|(57
|)
|(71
|)
|Fair value (gain) loss on the embedded option
|-
|315
|(1,657
|)
|979
|(Gain) loss on foreign exchange
|138
|(1,070
|)
|261
|(1,387
|)
|Share-based compensation expense
|229
|302
|1,171
|1,277
|Impact of IFRS 16 - Leases
|(651
|)
|(640
|)
|(2,574
|)
|(2,559
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|4,194
|$
|4,885
|$
|11,324
|$
|14,318
Call Details
A conference call to discuss Swiss Water's recent financial results will be held on Monday, March 16, 2026, at 1:00 pm Pacific (4:00 pm Eastern). To access the conference call, please dial:
- 1-888-506-0062 (toll-free) or 1-973-528-0011 (international); Listeners will be prompted to provide an access code: 597453. If a listener does not have this code, they can reference the Company name as an alternative passcode.
A replay will be available through Monday, March 30, 2026, at
- 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free) or 1-919-882-2331 (international); replay passcode: 53539
A more detailed discussion of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.'s recent financial results is provided in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR+ and Swiss Water's website swisswater ).
For more information, please contact:
Iain Carswell, Chief Financial Officer
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.
Phone: 1-604-420-4050
Email:...
Website:
About Swiss Water
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a leading specialty coffee company and a premium green coffee decaffeinator that employs the proprietary Swiss Water® Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemical solvents such as methylene chloride. It also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc., a green coffee handling and storage business. Both businesses are located in Delta, British Columbia, Canada.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, such statements may include such words as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“believe”,“plan”,“anticipate” and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance, as well as management's current estimates, which are based on numerous assumptions and may prove to be incorrect. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to processing volumes and sales growth, operating results, the supply of utilities, the supply of coffee and packaging materials, supply of labour force, general industry conditions, commodity price risks, technology, competition, foreign exchange rates, construction timing, costs and financing of capital projects, a potential impact of any pandemics, global and local climate changes, changes in interest rates, inflation, transportation availability, and general economic conditions. The forward-looking statements and financial outlook information contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except to the extent required by applicable securities law, Swiss Water undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in management's expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those described.
