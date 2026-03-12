Fiverr Files Its Annual Report On Form 20-F

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is transforming the way the world creates and works together, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2026. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at or on the SEC's website at .

Fiverr will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed in writing by email to ..., or by post to Fiverr International Ltd., 8 Eliezer Kaplan St, Tel-Aviv 6473409, Israel.

About Fiverr

Fiverr's mission is to transform the way the world creates and works together. We're shaping the future of work with the world's leading open platform, seamlessly connecting top talent and cutting-edge technology with businesses around the globe. From expert freelancers in over 750 skilled categories to best-in-class GenAI models and agents, Fiverr provides the most advanced and comprehensive talent and tools for digital services-helping businesses get mission-critical projects done fast and cost-effectively.

From small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, millions trust Fiverr for projects in software and AI development, digital marketing, finance, business consulting, video animation, music, architecture, and more.

Learn how to future-proof your business with exceptional talent and cutting-edge tools at fiverr. Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Investor Relations:

Jinjin Qian

Emily Greenstein

...

Press:

Jenny Chang

Tommy Lee

...