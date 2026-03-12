Legacy Lithium Announces Name Change To Northern Discovery Metals Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(the“”) announces that it will be changing its name from“Legacy Lithium Corp.” to“Northern Discovery Metals Inc.” effective March 13, 2026.

The new CUSIP and ISIN for the common shares of the Company will be 66510R104 and CA66510R1047, respectively. The name change will not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no action will be required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. All currently outstanding share and warrant certificates will remain valid and do not need to be re-issued under the new name.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jared Suchan

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Contact

Phone: (604) 294 3020

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words“could”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe”,“will”,“projected”,“estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, but is not limited to, statements regarding the effective date of the name change, and the CUSIP and ISIN updates.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, the assumption that the Company will complete the name change as anticipated.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that the Company does not complete the name change as currently expected. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.