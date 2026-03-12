Sanford Heisler Sharp Mcknight Named Labor & Employment Firm Of The Year By Benchmark Litigation For Second Consecutive Year

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight is dedicated to litigating public interest and social justice cases that make a meaningful difference in society. Over the past two decades, the firm has built a reputation for representing individuals and groups in complex litigation involving employment discrimination, whistleblower claims, civil rights matters, retirement plan mismanagement under ERISA, and other high-stakes cases.

The firm also represents employees and executives in employment disputes ranging from wrongful termination and retaliation to discrimination, harassment, and wage-and-hour violations.

In addition to its employment and whistleblower work, the firm maintains an active practice representing military sexual assault survivors in civil actions against branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, seeking to hold the military accountable for failures to prevent and address sexual harassment and assault.

Sanford Heisler also has an Asian American Litigation & Finance practice, the only practice in the country dedicated to helping the Asian-American community navigate the U.S. legal system and protecting the rights of those disadvantaged groups who face cultural challenges and language barriers

Russell Kornblith, the firm's General Counsel and finalist for Labor & Employment Litigator of the Year, had a standout 2025 including obtaining a $7.4 million award in a disability discrimination case on behalf of Dr. Emma Adams in her Fair Housing Act claims against her homeowner association. He currently represents Joseph Berkowitz in a wrongful termination and retaliation lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Munchkin Brands which manufactures and sells popular products for babies, toddlers, and parents where he recently won on a motion to dismiss. This past year he also settled a retaliation and discrimination case on behalf of the Chief People Office of Swiftly Systems, Inc.

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight has offices in New York, Washington, D.C., Palo Alto, San Francisco, San Diego, and Nashville.

About Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight is a public interest and civil rights law firm with offices in New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, Palo Alto, Nashville, and San Diego. The firm focuses on executive representation, wrongful termination, employment discrimination, sexual harassment, retaliation, wage theft and overtime violations, whistleblower and qui tam, sexual violence, Title IX violations and victims' rights, financial mismanagement and ERISA litigation, and Asian American litigation and finance matters. Our lawyers have recovered over $5 billion for our clients through many verdicts and settlements.

In 2024, Forbes named Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight Chairman and Co-Founder David Sanford to its inaugural list of America's Top 200 Lawyers. The National Law Journal has selected Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight as Civil Rights Firm of the Year, and it has recognized the firm as both Employment Rights Firm of the Year and Human Rights Firm of the Year and Law360 has recognized the firm as Employment Practice Group of the Year.

For the latest news about Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, visit the firm's newsroom or follow the firm on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

If you have potential legal claims and are seeking counsel, please call 646-768-7070 or email .... Attorneys at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight would like to have the opportunity to help you.

Media Contact: Jamie Moss, newsPRos, at 201-788-0142 or ....