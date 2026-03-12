LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional sports mark the pinnacle of pressure to perform consistently under the spotlight. Many athletes eventually hit a breaking point. Whether their struggles make the headlines or become a forgotten footnote, mental health challenges have become impossible to ignore, threatening careers and even lives.

Roughly one-third of elite athletes experience significant mental health challenges, including anxiety, depression or burnout, according to a study from the American College of Sports Medicine. And the condition doesn't end once careers are over. A 2024 study issued by U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) found that the incidence of anxiety and depression in former athletes runs more than double the general population. The study reviewed data from nearly 25,000 former athletes in research conducted from 1970 to 2023. Former NFL players showed the highest rates of anxiety and depression of any professional sport.

The recent tragic loss of NFL wide receiver Rondale Moore has drawn renewed attention to the emotional struggles athletes face at the highest levels of competition. Moore was the second suicide to shake the NFL since November.

Elite competitors like Olympic figure skater Ilia Malinin have recently spoken publicly about anxiety and the pressure to perform.“The nerves just went, so overwhelming,” Malinin said, reflecting on his final performance vying for gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics.“Going into that starting pose, I just felt like all the traumatic moments of my life really started flooding my head. So many negative thoughts flooded in there and I could not handle it.”

Malinin is far from alone. As more athletes come forward and speak out about these challenges, the conversation has shifted from simply acknowledging the problem to finding practical solutions. The book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard offers a step-by-step technique that can identify and address the root cause of stress and mental blocks. Dianetics can help not only athletes, but anyone to regain focus, emotional balance and a clear mindset-tools essential for high-pressure performance.

“I think it's so important for athletes to speak out about mental health,” said former NFL quarterback Chris Streveler in discussing Dianetics.“I've faced a lot of adversity in this game. Having the tools to understand what's going on in your mind is the first step to overcoming those challenges.”

As attention turns to the mental side of the game, it has become clear that across every level of competition, mental wellness is just as important as physical conditioning. The Dianetics techniques have helped athletes and individuals from all walks of life build confidence and maintain peak performance under pressure.

