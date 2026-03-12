Hair We Share Named Finalist For The 2026 Imagine Awards Community Encouraged To Support Fan Favorite Voting

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Hair We Share, a national nonprofit providing free human‐hair wigs to children and adults facing medical hair loss, has been named a finalist in the Innovation category of the 2026 Imagine Awards. In addition to this judged category, the organization is also eligible for the Fan Favorite Award, a separate community‐voted opportunity sponsored by Nerds That Care.

The Imagine Awards celebrate exceptional Long Island nonprofits that demonstrate creativity, leadership, and measurable impact. Hair We Share was selected for its innovative approach to providing free wigs to individuals experiencing hair loss from cancer treatments, alopecia, and other medical conditions.

“We're honored to be recognized for innovation, and the Fan Favorite Award gives our community a meaningful way to stand with us,” said Suzanne Chimera, Co‐Founder of Hair We Share.“Every vote helps us continue providing free wigs to people who need them most. This support truly makes a difference.”

How to Vote for Fan Favorite:

1 - Click the official voting link:

2 - Scroll down select Hair We Share

3- Scroll to the bottom of the page. Enter your name and email (this information will not be stored). Click Submit

Hair We Share continues to expand its national impact, providing free wigs to individuals facing medical hair loss and strengthening partnerships that support its mission. The organization hopes the visibility from the Imagine Awards will help raise awareness about the emotional and financial challenges faced by wig recipients and their families.

For more information about Hair We Share or to get involved, visit hairweshare

Media Contact:

Hair We Share

...