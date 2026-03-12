Bimini Capital Management Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results And Share Repurchase Plan
|Total
|Three Months Ended
|Portfolio
|December 31, 2025
|16.6
|September 30, 2025
|16.8
|June 30, 2025
|9.9
|March 31, 2025
|7.3
|December 31, 2024
|11.1
|September 30, 2024
|6.3
|June 30, 2024
|10.0
|March 31, 2024
|16.5
Portfolio
The following tables summarize the MBS portfolio as of December 31, 2025 and 2024:
|($ in thousands)
|Weighted
|Weighted
|Average
|Percentage of
|Average
|Maturity
|Longest
|Asset Category
|Fair Value
|Entire Portfolio
|Coupon
|in Months
|Maturity
|December 31, 2025
|Total MBS Portfolio
|$
|88,929
|100.0
|%
|5.73
|%
|331
|1-Aug-54
|December 31, 2024
|Total MBS Portfolio
|$
|122,348
|100.0
|%
|5.26
|%
|340
|1-Jan-55
|($ in thousands)
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Percentage of
|Percentage of
|Agency
|Fair Value
|Entire Portfolio
|Fair Value
|Entire Portfolio
|Fannie Mae
|$
|21,924
|24.7
|%
|$
|32,692
|26.7
|%
|Freddie Mac
|67,005
|75.3
|%
|89,656
|73.3
|%
|Total Portfolio
|$
|88,929
|100.0
|%
|$
|122,348
|100.0
|%
As of December 31, 2025, the Company's portfolio had an effective duration of 2.229, indicating that an interest rate increase of 1.0% would be expected to cause a 2.229% decrease in the value of the MBS in the Company's investment portfolio. As of December 31, 2024, the Company's portfolio had an effective duration of 3.620, indicating that an interest rate increase of 1.0% would be expected to cause a 3.620% decrease in the value of the MBS in the Company's investment portfolio. These figures do not include the effect of the Company's hedges. Effective duration quotes for individual investments are obtained from The Yield Book, Inc.
Financing and Liquidity
As of December 31, 2025, the Company had outstanding repurchase obligations of approximately $85.3 million, with a net weighted average borrowing rate of 3.98%. These agreements were collateralized by MBS with a fair value, including accrued interest, of approximately $89.2 million. At December 31, 2025, the Company's liquidity was approximately $12.8 million, consisting of unpledged MBS and cash and cash equivalents. Below is a list of our outstanding borrowings under repurchase obligations at December 31, 2025.
|($ in thousands)
|Repurchase Agreement Obligations
|Weighted
|Weighted
|Total
|Average
|Average
|Outstanding
|% of
|Borrowing
|Amount
|Maturity
|Counterparty
|Balances
|Total
|Rate
|at Risk(1)
|(in Days)
|DV Securities, LLC Repo
|$
|17,657
|20.8
|%
|3.89
|%
|879
|58
|Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.
|15,973
|18.7
|%
|3.93
|%
|896
|22
|South Street Securities, LLC
|14,035
|16.4
|%
|4.08
|%
|745
|30
|Marex Capital Markets Inc.
|13,131
|15.4
|%
|4.11
|%
|384
|23
|Clear Street LLC
|9,549
|11.2
|%
|3.94
|%
|484
|22
|Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.
|8,369
|9.8
|%
|3.94
|%
|485
|21
|Brean
|6,612
|7.7
|%
|3.94
|%
|372
|22
|$
|85,326
|100.0
|%
|3.98
|%
|$
|4,245
|31
|(1
|)
|Equal to the fair value of securities sold (including accrued interest receivable) and cash posted as collateral, if any, minus the sum of repurchase agreement liabilities, accrued interest payable and securities posted by the counterparty (if any).
Share Repurchase Plan
The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a plan to repurchase up to $2.5 million of the Company's Class A Common Stock over the next 24 months. The Company stated that shares will be repurchased in the open market in accordance with a written plan adopted pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the“Exchange Act”). The Company will finance the repurchases, if any, using its available cash. There can be no assurance as to the number or aggregate value of shares that will be repurchased by the Company. Subject to the rules and regulations of the Exchange Act, the Rule 10b5-1 plan may be suspended or discontinued at any time.
Summarized Consolidated Financial Statements
The following is a summarized presentation of the Company's unaudited consolidated balance sheets as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, and the unaudited consolidated statements of operations for the calendar quarters and years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024. Amounts presented are subject to change.
BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited - Amounts Subject to Change)
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Mortgage-backed securities, at fair value
|$
|88,928,525
|$
|122,348,170
|Cash equivalents and restricted cash
|14,318,059
|7,422,746
|Orchid Island Capital, Inc. common stock, at fair value
|4,097,311
|4,427,372
|Accrued interest receivable
|415,092
|601,640
|Deferred tax assets, net
|17,239,648
|15,930,953
|Other assets
|4,695,337
|4,122,776
|Total Assets
|$
|129,693,972
|$
|154,853,657
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Repurchase agreements
|$
|85,326,000
|$
|117,180,999
|Long-term debt
|27,346,546
|27,368,158
|Other liabilities
|4,398,629
|3,483,093
|Total Liabilities
|117,071,175
|148,032,250
|Stockholders' equity
|12,622,797
|6,821,407
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|129,693,972
|$
|154,853,657
|Class A Common Shares outstanding
|10,005,457
|10,005,457
|Book value per share
|$
|1.26
|$
|0.68
BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited - Amounts Subject to Change)
|Years Ended December 31,
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Advisory services
|$
|16,575,415
|$
|12,784,468
|$
|4,724,569
|$
|3,387,640
|Interest and dividend income
|7,128,248
|6,658,226
|1,655,195
|1,876,818
|Interest expense
|(6,812,319
|)
|(7,541,267
|)
|(1,535,374
|)
|(1,982,610
|)
|Net revenues
|16,891,344
|11,901,427
|4,844,390
|3,281,848
|Other income
|205,090
|1,167,019
|561,213
|99,565
|Expenses
|12,603,739
|11,258,053
|3,888,922
|2,818,739
|Net income before income tax (benefit) provision
|4,492,695
|1,810,393
|1,516,681
|562,674
|Income tax (benefit) provision
|(1,308,695
|)
|3,116,727
|(1,866,664
|)
|2,064,496
|Net income (loss)
|$
|5,801,390
|$
|(1,306,334
|)
|$
|3,383,345
|$
|(1,501,822
|)
|Basic and Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share of:
|CLASS A COMMON STOCK
|$
|0.58
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|0.34
|$
|(0.15
|)
|CLASS B COMMON STOCK
|$
|0.58
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|0.34
|$
|(0.15
|)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Key Balance Sheet Metrics
|2025
|2024
|Average MBS(1)
|$
|96,668,074
|$
|120,388,407
|Average repurchase agreements(1)
|92,639,500
|115,101,999
|Average stockholders' equity(1)
|10,931,125
|7,572,318
|Key Performance Metrics
|Average yield on MBS(2)
|6.00
|%
|5.56
|%
|Average cost of funds(2)
|4.41
|%
|4.87
|%
|Average economic cost of funds(3)
|3.94
|%
|4.87
|%
|Average interest rate spread(4)
|1.59
|%
|0.69
|%
|Average economic interest rate spread(5)
|2.06
|%
|0.69
|%
|(1
|)
|Average MBS, repurchase agreements and stockholders' equity balances are calculated using two data points, the beginning and ending balances.
|(2
|)
|Portfolio yields and costs of funds are calculated based on the average balances of the underlying investment portfolio/repurchase agreement balances and are annualized for the quarterly periods presented.
|(3
|)
|Represents interest cost of our borrowings and the effect of derivative agreements attributed to the period related to hedging activities, divided by average repurchase agreements.
|(4
|)
|Average interest rate spread is calculated by subtracting average cost of funds from average yield on MBS.
|(5
|)
|Average economic interest rate spread is calculated by subtracting average economic cost of funds from average yield on MBS.
About Bimini Capital Management, Inc.
Bimini Capital Management, Inc. invests primarily in, but is not limited to investing in, residential mortgage-related securities issued by the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). Its objective is to earn returns on the spread between the yield on its assets and its costs, including the interest expense on the funds it borrows. In addition, Bimini generates a significant portion of its revenue serving as the manager of the MBS portfolio of, and providing certain repurchase agreement trading, clearing and administrative services to, Orchid.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements herein relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned that such forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and on management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences are described in Bimini Capital Management, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Bimini Capital Management, Inc.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.
Earnings Conference Call Details
An earnings conference call and live audio webcast will be hosted Friday, March 13, 2026, at 10:00 AM ET. Participants can register and receive dial-in information at A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed at or via the investor relations section of the Company's website at .
