The Joint Corp. Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Financial Results
| THE JOINT CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|23,601,810
|$
|25,051,355
|Restricted cash
|700,058
|945,081
|Accounts receivable, net
|2,849,864
|2,586,381
|Deferred franchise and regional development costs, current portion
|945,933
|1,055,582
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,744,556
|1,787,994
|Discontinued operations current assets ($1.0 million and $1.1 million attributable to VIEs, respectively)
|22,246,318
|43,151,055
|Total current assets
|52,088,539
|74,577,448
|Property and equipment, net
|3,159,226
|3,206,754
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|1,572,173
|555,536
|Deferred franchise and regional development costs, net of current portion
|3,827,129
|4,513,891
|Deposits and other assets
|319,460
|300,779
|Total assets
|$
|60,966,527
|$
|83,154,408
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,588,665
|$
|1,750,938
|Accrued expenses
|1,501,838
|1,505,827
|Co-op funds liability
|700,058
|945,082
|Payroll liabilities
|4,055,752
|3,551,173
|Operating lease liability, current portion
|194,179
|483,337
|Deferred franchise fee revenue, current portion
|2,519,018
|2,546,926
|Upfront regional developer fees, current portion
|277,394
|288,095
|Other current liabilities
|611,231
|603,250
|Discontinued operations current liabilities ($6.1 million and $7.1 million attributable to VIEs, respectively)
|21,368,446
|37,367,459
|Total current liabilities
|32,816,581
|49,042,087
|Operating lease liability, net of current portion
|1,815,527
|311,689
|Deferred franchise fee revenue, net of current portion
|10,899,271
|12,450,179
|Upfront regional developer fees, net of current portion
|355,556
|672,334
|Total liabilities
|45,886,935
|62,476,289
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Series A preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized, zero issued and outstanding, respectively
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, 15,471,715 shares issued and 14,142,626 shares outstanding and 15,192,893 shares issued and 15,159,878 outstanding, respectively
|15,471
|15,192
|Additional paid-in capital
|52,026,407
|49,210,455
|Treasury stock 1,329,089 shares and 33,015 shares, at cost, respectively
|(12,192,081
|)
|(870,058
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(24,795,205
|)
|(27,702,470
|)
|Total The Joint Corp. stockholders' equity
|15,054,592
|20,653,119
|Non-controlling Interest
|25,000
|25,000
|Total equity
|15,079,592
|20,678,119
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|60,966,527
|$
|83,154,408
| THE JOINT CORP.
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Year Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|Royalty fees
|$
|8,892,863
|$
|8,840,890
|$
|33,203,885
|$
|32,144,796
|Franchise fees
|810,089
|925,184
|3,371,504
|2,997,850
|Advertising fund revenue
|3,466,251
|2,525,307
|10,451,281
|9,180,281
|Software fees
|1,548,426
|1,454,193
|6,037,385
|5,687,326
|Other revenues
|449,418
|968,708
|1,831,537
|2,153,177
|Total revenues
|15,167,047
|14,714,282
|54,895,592
|52,163,430
|Cost of revenues:
|Franchise and regional development cost of revenues
|2,366,292
|2,813,292
|9,500,559
|10,063,644
|IT cost of revenues
|453,215
|371,692
|1,724,915
|1,453,204
|Total cost of revenues
|2,819,507
|3,184,984
|11,225,474
|11,516,848
|Selling and marketing expenses
|3,494,324
|2,791,468
|13,299,399
|10,973,610
|Depreciation and amortization
|433,200
|353,466
|1,644,161
|1,371,389
|General and administrative expenses
|7,676,121
|7,513,147
|29,632,036
|30,124,589
|Total selling, general and administrative expenses
|11,603,645
|10,658,081
|44,575,596
|42,469,588
|Net loss on disposition or impairment
|1,485
|61,501
|7,898
|66,019
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|742,410
|809,716
|(913,376
|)
|(1,889,025
|)
|Other income, net
|198,232
|(79,729
|)
|683,872
|280,287
|Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense
|940,642
|889,445
|(229,504
|)
|(1,608,738
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|3,513
|(19,536
|)
|38,653
|5,606
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|937,129
|908,981
|(268,157
|)
|(1,614,344
|)
|Discontinued operations:
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income tax expense
|(224,068
|)
|(1,075,745
|)
|3,200,629
|(3,972,286
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense from discontinued operations
|(278,036
|)
|(184,429
|)
|25,207
|210,263
|Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
|53,968
|(891,316
|)
|3,175,422
|(4,182,549
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|991,097
|$
|17,665
|$
|2,907,265
|$
|(5,796,893
|)
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.06
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.06
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|Net income (loss) from discontinued operations per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|0.21
|$
|(0.28
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|0.21
|$
|(0.28
|)
|Net income (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.07
|$
|-
|$
|0.19
|$
|(0.39
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.07
|$
|-
|$
|0.19
|$
|(0.38
|)
|Basic weighted average shares
|14,565,362
|14,964,854
|15,134,215
|14,919,091
|Diluted weighted average shares
|14,580,963
|15,176,596
|15,134,215
|15,147,247
| THE JOINT CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Year Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|2,907,265
|$
|(5,796,893
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,713,719
|4,722,137
|Net loss on disposition or impairment
|5,448,908
|7,780,574
|Net franchise fees recognized upon termination of franchise agreements
|(347,097
|)
|(239,335
|)
|Deferred income taxes
|286,232
|220,893
|Provision for credit losses
|93,066
|(55,556
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,297,433
|1,679,005
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|1,534,554
|(1,645,078
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(35,389
|)
|101,167
|Deferred franchise costs
|547,192
|499,285
|Deposits and other assets
|(5,276
|)
|8,827
|Accounts payable
|(391,127
|)
|68,258
|Accrued expenses
|(2,994,297
|)
|4,609,759
|Payroll liabilities
|(839,892
|)
|2,398,765
|Operating leases
|(5,103,266
|)
|(3,796,648
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(1,444,410
|)
|(597,489
|)
|Upfront regional developer fees
|(285,443
|)
|(421,213
|)
|Other liabilities
|(543,663
|)
|(121,408
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|1,838,509
|9,415,050
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Proceeds from sale of clinics
|7,778,287
|554,100
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(1,503,785
|)
|(1,185,647
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|6,274,502
|(631,547
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Payments of finance lease obligations
|(4,354
|)
|(25,484
|)
|Purchases of treasury stock under employee stock plans
|(8,440
|)
|(9,583
|)
|Purchases of common stock under stock repurchase programs
|(11,313,583
|)
|-
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|1,518,798
|33,708
|Repayment of Debt under the Credit Agreement
|-
|(2,000,000
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(9,807,579
|)
|(2,001,359
|)
|(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(1,694,568
|)
|6,782,144
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|25,996,436
|19,214,292
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|24,301,868
|$
|25,996,436
|Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|23,601,810
|$
|25,051,355
|Restricted cash
|700,058
|945,081
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|24,301,868
|$
|25,996,436
| THE JOINT CORP.
CONSOLIDATED RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|from Continuing Operations
|from Discontinued Operations
|Net Operations
|from Continuing Operations
|from Discontinued Operations
|Net Operations
|Non-GAAP Financial Data:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|937,129
|$
|53,968
|$
|991,097
|$
|908,981
|$
|(891,316
|)
|$
|17,665
|Net interest (income) expense
|(200,158
|)
|-
|(200,158
|)
|(79,729
|)
|429
|(79,300
|)
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|433,200
|9,743
|442,943
|353,466
|201,719
|555,185
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|3,513
|(278,036
|)
|(274,523
|)
|(19,536
|)
|(184,429
|)
|(203,965
|)
|EBITDA
|1,173,684
|(214,325
|)
|959,359
|1,163,182
|(873,597
|)
|289,585
|Stock-based compensation expense
|326,295
|-
|326,295
|203,295
|-
|203,295
|Net loss on disposition or impairment
|1,485
|1,694,561
|1,696,046
|61,501
|2,116,432
|2,177,933
|Costs related to restatement filings
|1,925
|-
|1,925
|-
|-
|-
|Restructuring costs
|167,060
|373,801
|540,861
|579,231
|68,640
|647,871
|Litigation expense
|(85,000
|)
|136,439
|51,439
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|1,585,449
|$
|1,990,476
|$
|3,575,925
|$
|2,007,209
|$
|1,311,475
|$
|3,318,684
|Year Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|from Continuing Operations
| from Discontinued Operations
|Net Operations
|from Continuing Operations
|from Discontinued Operations
|Net Operations
|Non-GAAP Financial Data:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(268,157
|)
|$
|3,175,422
|$
|2,907,265
|$
|(1,614,344
|)
|$
|(4,182,549
|)
|$
|(5,796,893
|)
|Net interest (income) expense
|(799,273
|)
|239
|(799,034
|)
|(280,287
|)
|2,114
|(278,173
|)
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|1,644,161
|69,558
|1,713,719
|1,371,389
|3,350,748
|4,722,137
|Income tax expense
|38,653
|25,207
|63,860
|5,606
|210,263
|215,869
|EBITDA
|615,384
|3,270,426
|3,885,810
|(517,636
|)
|(619,424
|)
|(1,137,060
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,297,433
|-
|1,297,433
|1,679,005
|-
|1,679,005
|Acquisition-related expense
|-
|-
|-
|478,710
|-
|478,710
|Net loss on disposition or impairment
|7,898
|5,441,010
|5,448,908
|66,019
|7,714,555
|7,780,574
|Costs related to restatement filings
|115,402
|-
|115,402
|-
|-
|-
|Restructuring costs
|1,077,678
|745,542
|1,823,220
|607,231
|495,097
|1,102,328
|Litigation expense
|15,000
|386,439
|401,439
|-
|1,481,000
|1,481,000
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|3,128,795
|$
|9,843,417
|$
|12,972,212
|$
|2,313,329
|$
|9,071,228
|$
|11,384,557
____________________
1 System-wide sales include revenues at all clinics, whether operated or managed by the Company or by franchisees. While franchised sales are not recorded as revenues by the company, management believes the information is important in understanding the Company's financial performance, because these revenues are the basis on which the Company calculates and records royalty fees and are indicative of the financial health of the franchisee base.
2 Comp sales include the revenues from both company-owned or managed clinics and franchised clinics that in each case have been open at least 13 full months and exclude any clinics that have closed.
