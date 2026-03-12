Evercommerce Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results
| EverCommerce Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)
(unaudited)
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|129,730
|$
|135,782
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $3.6 million and $2.3 million at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively
|37,046
|31,090
|Contract assets
|11,612
|12,839
|Assets held for sale
|-
|11,422
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|34,391
|27,181
|Total current assets
|212,779
|218,314
|Property and equipment, net
|5,744
|6,129
|Capitalized software, net
|58,968
|41,595
|Other non-current assets
|36,261
|36,127
|Non-current assets held for sale
|-
|44,779
|Intangible assets, net
|164,240
|211,172
|Goodwill
|893,802
|863,152
|Total assets
|$
|1,371,794
|$
|1,421,268
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|5,125
|$
|6,599
|Accrued expenses and other
|55,836
|50,840
|Deferred revenue
|21,670
|22,107
|Customer deposits
|12,519
|11,382
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|5,500
|5,500
|Liabilities held for sale
|-
|14,298
|Total current liabilities
|100,650
|110,726
|Long-term debt, net of current maturities and deferred financing costs
|517,891
|522,442
|Other non-current liabilities
|36,380
|36,301
|Non-current liabilities held for sale
|-
|973
|Total liabilities
|654,921
|670,442
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized and 178,111,971 and 183,725,236 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively
|2
|2
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(12,686
|)
|(14,318
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,373,022
|1,426,206
|Accumulated deficit
|(643,465
|)
|(661,064
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|716,873
|750,826
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,371,794
|$
|1,421,268
| EverCommerce Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)
(unaudited)
| Three months ended
December 31,
| Twelve months ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|Subscription and transaction fees
|$
|144,111
|$
|137,648
|$
|566,915
|$
|542,977
|Other
|7,042
|6,056
|21,992
|19,208
|Total revenues
|151,153
|143,704
|588,907
|562,185
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization presented separately below)
|34,005
|31,100
|132,063
|124,787
|Sales and marketing
|33,583
|29,030
|119,503
|114,098
|Product development
|20,171
|18,510
|79,018
|76,179
|General and administrative
|32,996
|32,621
|131,760
|128,599
|Depreciation and amortization
|17,108
|19,894
|67,228
|80,650
|Loss on sale and impairments
|-
|(91
|)
|85
|11,670
|Total operating expenses
|137,863
|131,064
|529,657
|535,983
|Operating income
|13,290
|12,640
|59,250
|26,202
|Interest and other income (expense), net
|(7,632
|)
|(1,885
|)
|(38,091
|)
|(35,560
|)
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax benefit (expense)
|5,658
|10,755
|21,159
|(9,358
|)
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|47
|1,725
|(2,955
|)
|(5,839
|)
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|5,705
|12,480
|18,204
|(15,197
|)
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax
|338
|(24,713
|)
|(605
|)
|(25,892
|)
|Net income (loss)
|6,043
|(12,233
|)
|17,599
|(41,089
|)
|Other comprehensive (loss) gain:
|Foreign currency translation (loss) gain, net
|(136
|)
|(7,177
|)
|1,632
|(6,301
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|5,907
|$
|(19,410
|)
|$
|19,231
|$
|(47,390
|)
|Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Continuing operations
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.10
|$
|(0.08
|)
|Discontinued operations
|-
|(0.13
|)
|-
|(0.14
|)
|Total
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|0.10
|$
|(0.22
|)
|Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Continuing operations
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.10
|$
|(0.08
|)
|Discontinued operations
|-
|(0.13
|)
|-
|(0.14
|)
|Total
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|0.10
|$
|(0.22
|)
|Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing net income (loss) per share:
|Basic
|179,006,898
|183,646,235
|181,392,891
|184,897,709
|Diluted
|181,143,302
|189,011,160
|183,906,513
|184,897,709
| EverCommerce Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
| Twelve months ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows provided by operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|17,599
|$
|(41,089
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|68,422
|88,824
|Stock-based compensation expense
|28,429
|26,491
|Deferred taxes
|(132
|)
|2,734
|Amortization of deferred financing costs and non-cash interest
|1,451
|1,640
|Loss on sale and impairments
|8,116
|39,720
|Bad debt expense
|5,625
|4,660
|Loss (gain) on interest rate swap valuation adjustments
|6,183
|(6,384
|)
|Other non-cash items
|1,413
|2,403
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(14,048
|)
|(319
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(3,877
|)
|(2,230
|)
|Other non-current assets
|(1,654
|)
|1,987
|Accounts payable
|(1,712
|)
|(254
|)
|Accrued expenses and other
|1,844
|(3,388
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(943
|)
|1,760
|Other non-current liabilities
|(5,260
|)
|(3,392
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|111,456
|113,163
|Cash flows used in investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(2,226
|)
|(1,462
|)
|Capitalization of software costs
|(29,625
|)
|(17,445
|)
|Proceeds from dispositions, net of transaction costs, cash and restricted cash
|37,051
|6,610
|Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(35,773
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(30,573
|)
|(12,297
|)
|Cash flows used in financing activities:
|Payments on long-term debt
|(5,500
|)
|(5,500
|)
|Deferred financing costs
|(940
|)
|-
|Exercise of stock options, net
|7,712
|4,112
|Proceeds from common stock issuance for Employee Stock Purchase Plan
|3,036
|3,310
|Employee taxes paid for RSU withholdings
|(6,722
|)
|(3,824
|)
|Repurchase and retirement of common stock
|(85,141
|)
|(57,712
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(87,555
|)
|(59,614
|)
|Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash
|620
|(1,649
|)
|Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, including cash and restricted cash classified as held for sale
|(6,052
|)
|39,603
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|Beginning of period
|135,782
|96,179
|End of period
|$
|129,730
|$
|135,782
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|35,708
|$
|45,548
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|3,092
|$
|4,549
| EverCommerce Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Metrics
(unaudited)
| Three months ended
December 31,
| Twelve months ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands)
|Pro Forma Revenue:
|Revenue
|$
|151,153
|$
|143,704
|$
|588,907
|$
|562,185
|Plus acquisition revenue / less disposition revenue (1)
|-
|810
|2,813
|(5,807
|)
|Pro Forma Revenue
|$
|151,153
|$
|144,514
|$
|591,720
|$
|556,378
|
(1) Acquisition revenue includes the estimated revenue associated with ZyraTalk prior to the September 15, 2025 acquisition date while disposition revenue excludes revenue associated with fitness solutions (see Pro Forma Revenue and Pro Forma Revenue Growth Rate definition under Non-GAAP financial measures and Key Performance Metrics).
| Three months ended
December 31,
| Twelve months ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands)
|Pro Forma Subscription and Transaction Fees Revenue:
|Subscription and transaction fees revenue
|$
|144,111
|$
|137,648
|$
|566,915
|$
|542,977
|Plus acquisition revenue / less disposition revenue(1)
|-
|810
|2,813
|(5,705
|)
|Pro Forma Subscription and Transaction Fees Revenue
|$
|144,111
|$
|138,458
|$
|569,728
|$
|537,272
|
(1) Acquisition revenue includes the estimated revenue associated with ZyraTalk prior to the September 15, 2025 acquisition date while disposition revenue excludes revenue associated with fitness solutions (see Pro Forma Subscription and Transaction Fees Revenue and ProForma Subscription and Transaction Fees Revenue Growth Rate definition under Non-GAAP financial measures and Key Performance Metrics).
| Three months ended
December 31,
| Twelve months ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands)
|Reconciliation from Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit:
|Gross profit from continuing operations
|$
|112,293
|$
|107,342
|$
|437,938
|$
|416,264
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,855
|5,262
|18,906
|21,134
|Adjusted gross profit from continuing operations
|$
|117,148
|$
|112,604
|$
|456,844
|$
|437,398
| Three months ended
December 31,
| Twelve months ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands)
|Reconciliation from Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|5,705
|$
|12,480
|$
|18,204
|$
|(15,197
|)
|Adjusted to exclude the following:
|Interest and other expense (income), net
|7,632
|1,885
|38,091
|35,560
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(47
|)
|(1,725
|)
|2,955
|5,839
|Depreciation and amortization
|17,108
|19,894
|67,228
|80,650
|Other amortization
|1,653
|1,417
|6,266
|5,419
|Stock-based compensation expense
|6,378
|6,123
|27,929
|25,730
|Transaction-related and other non-recurring or unusual costs
|5,726
|4,075
|19,837
|26,355
|Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
|$
|44,155
|$
|44,149
|$
|180,510
|$
|164,356
