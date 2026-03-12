Hallador Energy Company Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial And Operating Results
|Financial Summary ($ in Millions and Unaudited)
|Q1 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2025
|Electric Sales
|$
|85.9
|$
|60.0
|$
|93.2
|$
|71.6
|Coal Sales - 3 rd Party
|$
|30.2
|$
|38.1
|$
|51.3
|$
|29.1
|Other Revenue
|$
|1.6
|$
|4.7
|$
|2.1
|$
|1.7
|Total Operating Revenue
|$
|117.7
|$
|102.8
|$
|146.6
|$
|102.4
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|10.0
|$
|8.2
|$
|23.9
|$
|(0.2
|)
|Operating Cash Flow
|$
|38.4
|$
|11.4
|$
|23.2
|$
|8.1
|Adjusted EBITDA*
|$
|19.3
|$
|3.4
|$
|24.9
|$
|8.4
* Non-GAAP financial measure, defined as EBITDA plus effects of certain subsidiary and equity method investment activity, less other amortization, plus certain operating activities including stock-based compensation, asset retirement obligations accretion, less gain on disposal or abandonment of assets, plus other reclassifications such as special non-recurring project expenses.
Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our method of computing Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies. Management believes the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, is an important measure in analyzing our liquidity.
|Reconciliation of GAAP "Net Income (Loss)" to non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDA"
|(In $ Thousands and Unaudited)
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|2025
| 2024
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|41,871
|$
|(226,138
|)
|Interest expense
|16,896
|13,850
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|1,833
|(9,404
|)
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|41,222
|65,626
|EBITDA
|101,822
|(156,066
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|3,529
|4,454
|Asset impairment
|-
|215,136
|Asset retirement obligations accretion
|1,764
|1,628
|Other amortization(1)
|(48,315
|)
|(46,310
|)
|(Gain) loss on disposal or abandonment of assets, net
|(2,489
|)
|(50
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|608
|2,790
|Equity method investment loss
|450
|746
|Settlement of litigation
|-
|2,750
|Other reclassifications
|(1,417
|)
|(8,318
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|55,952
|$
|16,760
| (1) Other amortization relates to the non-cash amortization of the Hoosier PPA entered into in connection with the acquisition of the Merom Power Plant in 2022.
|Forward Sales Position (unaudited)
|2026
|2027
|2028
|2029
|Total
|Power
|Energy
|Contracted MWh (in millions)
|4.06
|3.06
|1.09
|0.27
|8.48
|Average contracted price per MWh
|$
|43.32
|$
|46.50
|$
|52.94
|$
|51.33
|Contracted revenue (in millions)
|$
|175.88
|$
|142.29
|$
|57.70
|$
|13.86
|$
|389.73
|Accredited Capacity
|Average daily contracted accredited capacity MW
|733
|623
|454
|100
|Average contracted accredited capacity price per MWd
|$
|230
|$
|226
|$
|225
|$
|230
|Contracted accredited capacity revenue (in millions)
|$
|61.54
|$
|51.40
|$
|37.33
|$
|3.47
|$
|153.74
|Total Energy & Accredited Capacity Revenue
|Contracted Power revenue (in millions)
|$
|237.42
|$
|193.69
|$
|95.03
|$
|17.33
|$
|543.47
|Coal
|Priced tons - 3rd party (in millions)
|2.73
|2.50
|0.50
|-
|5.73
|Avg price per ton - 3rd party
|$
|55.72
|$
|56.74
|$
|59.00
|$
|-
|Contracted coal revenue - 3rd party (in millions)
|$
|152.12
|$
|141.85
|$
|29.50
|$
|-
|$
|323.47
|TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS) - CONSOLIDATED
|$
|389.54
|$
|335.54
|$
|124.53
|$
|17.33
|$
|866.94
|Priced tons - Intercompany (in millions)
|2.30
|2.30
|3.17
|-
|7.77
|Avg price per ton - Intercompany
|$
|51.00
|$
|51.00
|$
|51.00
|$
|-
|Contracted coal revenue - Intercompany (in millions)
|$
|117.30
|$
|117.30
|$
|161.67
|$
|-
|$
|396.27
|TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS) - SEGMENT
|$
|506.84
|$
|452.84
|$
|286.20
|$
|17.33
|$
|1,263.21
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects," "believes," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "guidance," "target," "potential," "possible," or "probable" or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "will," "should," or "could" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to our ability to participate in the ERAS program (which ultimately requires the approval of MISO of our application and is a capital intensive project subject to construction, operational, financial, regulatory and legal risks that could impact the project's viability and/or timeline) and achieve the expected benefits thereof, our ability to secure agreements in support of the development and construction of planned projects, including the expansion of our Merom Generating Station and our expectations with respect to potential accelerating demand for accredited capacity. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by Hallador and its management in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in Hallador's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Hallador undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Conference Call and Webcast
Hallador management will host a conference call today, March 12, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company's website.
About Hallador Energy CompanyHallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) is a vertically-integrated Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Company has two core businesses: Hallador Power Company, LLC, which produces electricity and capacity at its one Gigawatt (GW) Merom Generating Station, and Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces and supplies fuel to the Merom Generating Station and other companies. To learn more about Hallador, visit the Company's website at
|Hallador Energy Company
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
| 2025
| 2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|10,070
|$
|7,232
|Restricted cash
|5,302
|4,921
|Accounts receivable
|13,989
|15,438
|Inventory
|42,534
|36,685
|Parts and supplies
|45,854
|39,104
|Prepaid expenses
|5,638
|1,478
|Total current assets
|123,387
|104,858
|Property, plant and equipment:
|Land and mineral rights
|69,952
|70,307
|Buildings and equipment
|421,037
|402,649
|Mine development
|102,302
|92,458
|Construction work in process
|39,671
|27,208
|Finance lease right-of-use assets
|12,591
|13,034
|Total property, plant and equipment
|645,553
|605,656
|Less - accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
|(367,775
|)
|(347,952
|)
|Total property, plant and equipment, net
|277,778
|257,704
|Equity method investments
|2,647
|2,607
|Other assets
|4,241
|3,951
|Total assets
|$
|408,053
|$
|369,120
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of bank debt, net
|$
|-
|$
|4,095
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|41,848
|44,298
|Current portion of lease financing
|7,411
|6,912
|Contract liabilities - current
|103,343
|97,598
|Total current liabilities
|152,602
|152,903
|Long-term liabilities:
|Bank debt, net
|29,678
|37,394
|Long-term lease financing
|1,338
|8,749
|Deferred income taxes
|1,833
|-
|Asset retirement obligations
|15,241
|14,957
|Contract liabilities - long-term
|45,714
|49,121
|Other
|1,814
|1,711
|Total long-term liabilities
|95,618
|111,932
|Total liabilities
|248,220
|264,835
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 22)
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued
|-
|-
|Common stock, $.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 43,817 and 42,621 issued and outstanding, as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|438
|426
|Additional paid-in capital
|202,963
|189,298
|Retained deficit
|(43,568
|)
|(85,439
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|159,833
|104,285
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|408,053
|$
|369,120
|Hallador Energy Company
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except per share data)
| 2025
| 2024
|SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES:
|Electric sales
|$
|310,737
|$
|261,527
|Coal sales
|148,655
|137,448
|Other revenues
|10,074
|5,184
|Total sales and operating revenues
|469,466
|404,159
|EXPENSES:
|Fuel
|63,854
|49,343
|Other operating and maintenance costs
|129,246
|118,364
|Cost of purchased power
|20,892
|10,888
|Utilities
|16,801
|15,914
|Labor
|110,678
|116,164
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|41,222
|65,626
|Asset retirement obligations accretion
|1,764
|1,628
|Exploration costs
|216
|260
|General and administrative
|26,226
|26,527
|Gain on disposal or abandonment of assets, net
|(2,489
|)
|(50
|)
|Asset impairment
|-
|215,136
|Settlement of litigation
|-
|2,750
|Total operating expenses
|408,410
|622,550
|INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
|61,056
|(218,391
|)
|Interest income
|602
|235
|Interest expense (1)
|(16,896
|)
|(13,850
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|(608
|)
|(2,790
|)
|Equity method investment (loss)
|(450
|)
|(746
|)
|NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|43,704
|(235,542
|)
|INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT):
|Current
|-
|(169
|)
|Deferred
|1,833
|(9,235
|)
|Total income tax expense (benefit)
|1,833
|(9,404
|)
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|41,871
|$
|(226,138
|)
|NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE:
|Basic
|$
|0.98
|$
|(5.72
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.96
|$
|(5.72
|)
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING
|Basic
|42,932
|39,504
|Diluted
|43,432
|39,504
|(1) Interest Expense:
|Interest on bank debt
|$
|5,806
|$
|9,286
|Other interest
|9,097
|2,817
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|1,993
|1,747
|Total interest expense
|$
|16,896
|$
|13,850
|Hallador Energy Company
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands)
| 2025
| 2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|41,871
|$
|(226,138
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Deferred income tax (benefit)
|1,833
|(9,235
|)
|Equity method investment loss
|450
|746
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|41,222
|65,626
|Asset impairment
|-
|215,136
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|608
|2,790
|(Gain) loss on disposal or abandonment of assets, net
|(2,489
|)
|(50
|)
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|1,993
|1,747
|Asset retirement obligations accretion
|1,764
|1,628
|Cash paid on asset retirement obligation reclamation
|(727
|)
|(1,407
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|3,529
|4,454
|Accretion on contract liabilities
|8,408
|1,170
|Amortization of contract liabilities
|(99,683
|)
|(70,203
|)
|Director fees paid in stock
|192
|150
|Change in current assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|1,449
|4,499
|Inventory
|(5,849
|)
|(13,610
|)
|Parts and supplies
|(6,750
|)
|(227
|)
|Prepaid expenses
|1,910
|784
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(2,154
|)
|(14,580
|)
|Contract liabilities
|93,613
|102,011
|Other
|(56
|)
|643
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|81,134
|$
|65,934
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Capital expenditures
|$
|(69,215
|)
|$
|(53,367
|)
|Proceeds from sale of equipment
|3,158
|4,239
|Proceeds from held-for-sale assets
|-
|3,200
|Investment in equity method investments
|(490
|)
|(542
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|$
|(66,547
|)
|$
|(46,470
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Payments on bank debt
|$
|(106,000
|)
|$
|(147,000
|)
|Borrowings of bank debt
|92,000
|99,500
|Payments on lease financing
|(6,994
|)
|(5,633
|)
|Proceeds from sale and leaseback arrangement
|-
|5,134
|Issuance of related party notes payable
|-
|5,000
|Payments on related party notes payable
|-
|(5,000
|)
|Debt issuance costs
|(330
|)
|(673
|)
|ATM offering
|13,510
|34,515
|Taxes paid on vesting of RSUs
|(3,554
|)
|(277
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|$
|(11,368
|)
|$
|(14,434
|)
|Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|3,219
|5,030
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of year
|12,153
|7,123
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of year
|$
|15,372
|$
|12,153
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|10,070
|$
|7,232
|Restricted cash
|5,302
|4,921
|$
|15,372
|$
|12,153
|SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURES:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|6,705
|$
|10,511
|Non-cash change in capital expenditures related to accounts payable and prepaid expenses
|$
|7,232
|$
|356
|Stock issued on redemption of convertible notes and interest
|$
|-
|$
|22,993
