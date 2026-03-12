Servicetitan Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (NASDAQ: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended January 31, 2026. “Our vision and mission from the beginning have been simple: to inflect our customers' revenue and margins by automating their operations” said Ara Mahdessian, Co-Founder and CEO.“I am deeply proud to surpass a $1B annualized revenue run rate and to see our vision unfold faster than we ever could have imagined.” “In FY27, we're planning to continue executing on our multi-year growth opportunities, to bring the Agentic Operating System for the trades to life, and to make a step function change in the velocity at which we execute,” said Vahe Kuzoyan, Co-Founder and President,“Behind compelling results from our pilot, we are doubling the capacity of Max this quarter, with plans to further expand over the course of the year.”



Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2026 Financial and Operational Highlights: Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2026 Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2025 Full Fiscal Year 2026 Full Fiscal Year 2025 (in millions, except percentages, GTV and active customers) Gross transaction volume (“GTV”) (in billions)(1) $19.8 $17.0 $82.1 $68.5 YOY GTV growth 16% 26% 20% 23% Total revenue $254.0 $209.3 $961.0 $771.9 YOY revenue growth 21% 29% 24% 26% Platform revenue $245.1 $200.1 $925.4 $739.5 YOY platform revenue growth 23% 30% 25% 27% GAAP loss from operations ($42.7 ) ($99.9 ) ($169.2 ) ($230.0 ) Non-GAAP income from operations(2) $27.1 $6.9 $94.1 $25.2 Non-GAAP operating margin(2) 10.7% 3.3% 9.8% 3.3% GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $40.6 $15.4 $110.1 $37.1 Non-GAAP free cash flow(2) $35.4 $10.8 $85.1 $15.5 Net dollar retention > 110% > 110% Total active customers ~10,800 ~9,500 Gross dollar retention > 95% > 95%

(1)Gross Transaction Volume (“GTV”) represents the sum of total dollars invoiced by our customers through the ServiceTitan platform in a given period, which is intended to be a proxy for the total revenue our customers generate.

(2)This press release uses non-GAAP financial measures that adjust GAAP financial measures for the impact of various items. See the section titled“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the tables entitled“GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” below for additional information.





Fiscal First Quarter and Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Outlook:

For fiscal first quarter 2027 and for the full fiscal year 2027, the Company currently expects:

Fiscal First Quarter 2027 Full Fiscal Year 2027 (in millions) Total revenue $255- $257 $1,110 - $1,120 Non-GAAP income from operations(3) $27 - $28 $128 - $133

(3) ServiceTitan is not able, at this time, to provide an outlook for GAAP loss from operations or a reconciliation of expected non-GAAP income from operations to GAAP loss from operations for the fiscal first quarter 2027 or for the full fiscal year 2027 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP income from operations that cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted without unreasonable efforts. For example, charges related to stock-based compensation expense require additional inputs, such as the number and value of awards granted, that are not currently ascertainable.

Conference Call Information:

The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, March 12, 2026. Online registration for this conference call can be found here. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from ServiceTitan's investor relations website at .

Following completion of the events, a webcast replay will also be available at for 12 months.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company's cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“goal,”“intend,”“likely,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“seek,”“should,”“strategy,”“target,” or“will,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern ServiceTitan's expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ServiceTitan's financial outlook for total revenue and non-GAAP income from operations for fiscal first quarter 2027 ending April 30, 2026 and the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2027, and statements regarding our operating velocity, AI strategy, and plans for Max. ServiceTitan's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including those more fully described under the caption“Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for fiscal third quarter 2026 ended October 31, 2025 as filed with the SEC on December 9, 2025, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Additional information will be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year ended January 31, 2026. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to ServiceTitan as of the date hereof, and ServiceTitan undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

ServiceTitan, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue: Platform $ 245,129 $ 200,074 $ 925,418 $ 739,486 Professional services and other 8,858 9,207 35,547 32,392 Total revenue 253,987 209,281 960,965 771,878 Cost of revenue: Platform 56,990 53,785 213,544 202,982 Professional services and other 19,343 17,320 73,682 67,969 Total cost of revenue 76,333 71,105 287,226 270,951 Gross profit 177,654 138,176 673,739 500,927 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 73,848 69,735 290,885 253,349 Research and development 81,862 76,057 302,589 263,054 General and administrative 64,615 92,250 249,470 214,476 Total operating expenses 220,325 238,042 842,944 730,879 Loss from operations (42,671 ) (99,866 ) (169,205 ) (229,952 ) Other expense, net Interest expense (1,094 ) (3,193 ) (7,227 ) (15,517 ) Interest income 4,432 3,637 19,279 8,765 Loss on extinguishment of debt (1,488 ) - (1,488 ) - Other income (expense), net 625 (467 ) 1,528 (72 ) Total other income (expense), net 2,475 (23 ) 12,092 (6,824 ) Loss before income taxes (40,196 ) (99,889 ) (157,113 ) (236,776 ) Provision for income taxes 1,541 1,054 2,740 2,318 Net loss (41,737 ) (100,943 ) (159,853 ) (239,094 ) Adjustments to net loss attributable to common stockholders - (79,023 ) - (120,631 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (41,737 ) $ (179,966 ) $ (159,853 ) $ (359,725 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.44 ) $ (2.80 ) $ (1.73 ) $ (8.53 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share,

basic and diluted 94,113,302 64,361,825 92,378,699 42,148,552 Disaggregated Revenue Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal 2026 2025 2026 2025 Subscription $ 192,044 $ 156,674 $ 712,292 $ 565,687 Usage 53,085 43,400 213,126 173,799 Platform revenue 245,129 200,074 925,418 739,486 Professional services and other 8,858 9,207 35,547 32,392 Total revenue $ 253,987 $ 209,281 $ 960,965 $ 771,878





ServiceTitan, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

As of January 31, 2026 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 428,769 $ 441,802 Restricted cash 166 711 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $11,963 and $4,698 as of January 31, 2026 and

January 31, 2025, respectively 55,974 44,469 Deferred contract costs, current 14,964 11,554 Contract assets 57,777 45,926 Prepaid expenses 25,894 24,791 Other current assets 7,314 3,513 Total current assets 590,858 572,766 Restricted cash, noncurrent 417 333 Deferred contract costs, noncurrent 14,748 10,608 Property and equipment, net 38,902 56,667 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,627 24,025 Internal-use software, net 39,246 35,775 Intangible assets, net 176,743 214,952 Goodwill 860,250 845,836 Other assets 5,266 7,686 Total assets $ 1,745,057 $ 1,768,648 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued expenses $ 52,262 $ 40,182 Accrued personnel related expenses 83,095 80,160 Deferred revenue, current 18,676 16,803 Operating lease liabilities, current 14,052 12,996 Short-term debt - 1,073 Other current liabilities 1,367 1,902 Total current liabilities 169,452 153,116 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 37,322 47,327 Long-term debt, net - 104,014 Other noncurrent liabilities 13,049 9,607 Total liabilities 219,823 314,064 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized as of January 31, 2026

and 2025, respectively. 0 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2026 and 2025 - - Class A common stock, par value $0.001, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of

January 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. 81,956,537 shares and 76,644,240 shares

issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively 82 77 Class B common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized as of

January 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. 12,644,614 shares and 13,404,097 shares

issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively 13 13 Class C common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized as of

January 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. 0 shares

issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2026 and 2025 - - Additional paid-in capital 2,790,722 2,560,224 Accumulated deficit (1,265,583 ) (1,105,730 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,525,234 1,454,584 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,745,057 $ 1,768,648













ServiceTitan, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal 2026 2025 2026 2025 Cash flows provided by operating activities Net loss $ (41,737 ) $ (100,943 ) $ (159,853 ) $ (239,094 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating

activities Depreciation and amortization expense 22,718 20,385 83,195 80,221 Amortization of deferred contract costs 4,052 3,107 14,854 11,471 Non-cash operating lease expense 4,990 1,394 5,777 6,340 Stock-based compensation expense 54,399 94,679 197,115 163,729 Loss on impairment and disposal of assets 2,707 772 10,985 39,358 Change in valuation of contingent consideration - - - (135 ) Deferred income taxes 764 (72 ) 1,691 1,182 Amortization of debt issuance costs 74 113 457 327 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,488 - 1,488 - Provision for credit losses 1,964 872 9,324 3,688 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business acquisition: Accounts receivable (5,450 ) (4,123 ) (20,829 ) (17,686 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (305 ) (6,123 ) (1,885 ) (2,863 ) Deferred contract costs (6,442 ) (5,270 ) (22,405 ) (15,781 ) Contract assets (3,616 ) (1,962 ) (11,851 ) (6,597 ) Other assets (3,228 ) 3,193 (2,197 ) 2,661 Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 5,212 (4,546 ) 12,096 (8,980 ) Accrued personnel related expenses 8,708 14,046 2,744 23,165 Operating lease liabilities (5,622 ) (1,588 ) (12,029 ) (9,418 ) Other liabilities 22 712 (222 ) 2,133 Deferred revenue (117 ) 781 1,676 3,332 Net cash provided by operating activities 40,581 15,427 110,131 37,053 Cash flows used in investing activities Capitalized internal-use software (4,369 ) (3,638 ) (19,877 ) (17,799 ) Purchase of property and equipment (700 ) (997 ) (4,704 ) (3,800 ) Deposits for property and equipment (106 ) - (477 ) - Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - - (19,781 ) (1,184 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,175 ) (4,635 ) (44,839 ) (22,783 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities Payment of contingent consideration - - - (300 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 6,308 2,348 28,845 6,655 Proceeds from issuance of common stock in initial public offering, net of underwriting costs - 682,952 - 682,952 Repayment of non-convertible preferred stock - (310,562 ) - (310,562 ) Payment of debt arrangements (106,227 ) (70,268 ) (107,032 ) (71,618 ) Payment of deferred initial public offering costs - - (599 ) - Costs associated with initial public offering - (7,502 ) - (8,451 ) Shares repurchased for tax withholding for the settlement of restricted stock units - - - (18,963 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (99,919 ) 296,968 (78,786 ) 279,713 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (64,513 ) 307,760 (13,494 ) 293,983 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Beginning of period 493,865 135,086 442,846 148,863 End of period $ 429,352 $ 442,846 $ 429,352 $ 442,846



Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, in total and for platform, and professional services and other, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings per share (“EPS”) are useful in evaluating our operating performance.

These measures, however, have certain limitations in that they reflect the exercise of judgment by our management about which expenses are excluded or included and do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statement of operations that are necessary to run our business. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial results determined in accordance with GAAP. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP EPS may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies because not all companies and analysts calculate these measures in the same manner.

For the reasons set forth below, we believe that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.



Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes. We exclude stock-based compensation expense, including the performance-based RSUs granted to our Co-Founders, and related employer payroll taxes to allow investors to make more meaningful comparisons of our performance between periods and to facilitate a comparison of our performance to those of other peer companies. Stock-based compensation may vary between periods due to various factors unrelated to our core performance, including as a result of the assumptions used in the valuation methodologies, timing and amount of grants and other factors. We exclude employer payroll taxes because the amounts vary based on timing and settlement or vesting of awards unrelated to our core operating performance. Moreover, stock-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense that we exclude from our internal management reporting processes and when assessing our actual performance, budgeting, planning, and forecasting future periods.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We incur amortization expense for acquired intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is a non-cash expense that is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions, and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred, we exclude the amortization expense from our internal management reporting processes. We exclude these charges when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning, and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well.

Restructuring charges. In connection with the workforce reductions that we implemented in fiscal 2025, we incurred employee-related expenses including severance and other termination benefits. We excluded these charges when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods.

Loss on operating lease assets. We have incurred impairments on certain right-of-use assets and other long-lived assets. We believe that it is useful to exclude these charges when assessing the level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. In addition, we believe excluding such costs enhances the comparability between periods. Acquisition-related items. We have incurred costs related to acquisitions, including legal, third-party valuation and due diligence, insurance costs, and one-time retention bonuses for employees of acquired companies. In addition, we periodically record the change to the fair value of contingent consideration related to past acquisitions. We exclude these items when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. We believe excluding these items allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our core operating results and those of other peer companies.



Non-GAAP EPS

We define non-GAAP basic EPS as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic. We define non-GAAP diluted EPS as non-GAAP net income divided by weighted-average shares outstanding giving effect to the weighted average of all potentially dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding for the period including options to purchase common stock, restricted stock units, and acquisition indemnity shares withheld. The dilutive effect of outstanding awards is reflected in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by application of the treasury method.

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash used for investing activities for capitalized internal use software and less cash paid for purchases of, and deposits for, property and equipment. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful indicator of our sources of liquidity and capital requirements that provides information to management and investors in evaluating the cash flow trends of our business. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth. Free cash flow has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Other companies may calculate free cash flow or similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently, which could reduce the usefulness of free cash flow as a tool for comparison. In addition, free cash flow does not reflect mandatory debt service and other non-discretionary expenditures that are required to be made under contractual commitments and does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for any given period.





ServiceTitan, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(unaudited) Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin Platform Professional

Services and Other Total Three Months Ended January 31, Three Months Ended January 31, Three Months Ended January 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 2026 2025 (in thousands) GAAP gross profit $ 188,139 $ 146,289 $ (10,485 ) $ (8,113 ) $ 177,654 $ 138,176 Stock-based compensation expense

and related employer payroll taxes 2,058 1,570 1,458 1,133 3,516 2,703 Amortization of acquired intangible

assets 5,455 5,533 334 334 5,789 5,867 Loss on operating lease assets 352 102 257 52 609 154 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 196,004 $ 153,494 $ (8,436 ) $ (6,594 ) $ 187,568 $ 146,900





Platform Professional

Services and Other Total Three Months Ended January 31, Three Months Ended January 31, Three Months Ended January 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 2026 2025 GAAP gross margin 76.8 % 73.1 % (118.4 )% (88.1 )% 69.9 % 66.0 % Stock-based compensation expense

and related employer payroll taxes 0.8 % 0.8 % 16.5 % 12.3 % 1.4 % 1.3 % Amortization of acquired intangible

assets 2.2 % 2.8 % 3.8 % 3.6 % 2.3 % 2.8 % Loss on operating lease assets 0.1 % 0.1 % 2.9 % 0.6 % 0.2 % 0.1 % Non-GAAP gross margin 80.0 % 76.7 % (95.2 )% (71.6 )% 73.8 % 70.2 % * Totals may not foot due to rounding.





Platform Professional

Services and Other Total Fiscal Fiscal Fiscal 2026 2025 2026 2025 2026 2025 (in thousands) GAAP gross profit $ 711,874 $ 536,504 $ (38,135 ) $ (35,577 ) $ 673,739 $ 500,927 Stock-based compensation expense

and related employer payroll taxes 6,423 5,731 5,563 4,298 11,986 10,029 Amortization of acquired intangible

assets 22,102 21,902 1,336 1,786 23,438 23,688 Restructuring charges - 386 - 129 - 515 Loss on operating lease assets 1,312 5,492 1,008 2,608 2,320 8,100 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 741,711 $ 570,015 $ (30,228 ) $ (26,756 ) $ 711,483 $ 543,259





Platform Professional

Services and Other Total Fiscal Fiscal Fiscal 2026 2025 2026 2025 2026 2025 GAAP gross margin 76.9 % 72.6 % (107.3 )% (109.8 )% 70.1 % 64.9 % Stock-based compensation expense

and related employer payroll taxes 0.7 % 0.8 % 15.6 % 13.3 % 1.2 % 1.3 % Amortization of acquired intangible

assets 2.4 % 3.0 % 3.8 % 5.5 % 2.4 % 3.1 % Restructuring charges - % 0.1 % - % 0.4 % - % 0.1 % Loss on operating lease assets 0.1 % 0.7 % 2.8 % 8.1 % 0.2 % 1.0 % Non-GAAP gross margin 80.1 % 77.1 % (85.0 )% (82.6 )% 74.0 % 70.4 % * Totals may not foot due to rounding.





Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal 2026 2025 2026 2025 (in thousands) GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 73,848 $ 69,735 $ 290,885 $ 253,349 Stock-based compensation expense

and related employer payroll taxes (7,262 ) (12,854 ) (27,342 ) (24,630 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (5,245 ) (5,575 ) (21,741 ) (22,237 ) Restructuring charges - - - (292 ) Loss on operating lease assets (612 ) (123 ) (2,377 ) (7,023 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 60,729 $ 51,183 $ 239,425 $ 199,167









Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal 2026 2025 2026 2025 (in thousands) GAAP research and development expense $ 81,862 $ 76,057 $ 302,589 $ 263,054 Stock-based compensation expense

and related employer payroll taxes (16,414 ) (18,993 ) (56,255 ) (47,053 ) Acquisition-related items - - - (250 ) Restructuring charges - - - (991 ) Loss on operating lease assets (582 ) (126 ) (2,261 ) (6,837 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 64,866 $ 56,938 $ 244,073 $ 207,923





Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal 2026 2025 2026 2025 (in thousands) GAAP general and administrative expense $ 64,615 $ 92,250 $ 249,470 $ 214,476 Stock-based compensation expense

and related employer payroll taxes (15,123 ) (45,149 ) (56,778 ) (68,749 ) Stock-based compensation expense -

Co-Founders performance based RSUs (13,514 ) (14,980 ) (53,618 ) (14,980 ) Acquisition-related items (34 ) - (1,155 ) (1,933 ) Restructuring charges - - - (698 ) Loss on operating lease assets (1,115 ) (231 ) (3,992 ) (17,189 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 34,829 $ 31,890 $ 133,927 $ 110,927





Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal 2026 2025 2026 2025 (in thousands) GAAP loss from operations $ (42,671 ) $ (99,866 ) $ (169,205 ) $ (229,952 ) Stock-based compensation expense and

related employer payroll taxes 42,315 79,699 152,361 150,461 Stock-based compensation expense -

Co-Founders performance based RSUs 13,514 14,980 53,618 14,980 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,034 11,442 45,179 45,925 Restructuring charges - - - 2,496 Acquisition-related items 34 - 1,155 2,183 Loss on operating lease assets 2,918 634 10,950 39,149 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 27,144 $ 6,889 $ 94,058 $ 25,242





Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal 2026 2025 2026 2025 GAAP operating margin (16.8 )% (47.7 )% (17.6 )% (29.8 )% Stock-based compensation expense and

related employer payroll taxes 16.7 % 38.1 % 15.9 % 19.5 % Stock-based compensation expense -

Co-Founders performance based RSUs 5.3 % 7.2 % 5.6 % 1.9 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4.3 % 5.5 % 4.7 % 5.9 % Restructuring charges - % - % - % 0.3 % Acquisition-related items - % - % 0.1 % 0.3 % Loss on operating lease assets 1.1 % 0.3 % 1.1 % 5.1 % Non-GAAP operating margin 10.7 % 3.3 % 9.8 % 3.3 % * Totals may not foot due to rounding.





Non-GAAP Net Income Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal 2026 2025 2026 2025 (in thousands) GAAP net loss $ (41,737 ) $ (100,943 ) $ (159,853 ) $ (239,094 ) Stock-based compensation expense and

related employer payroll taxes 42,315 79,699 152,361 150,461 Stock-based compensation expense -

Co-Founders performance based RSUs 13,514 14,980 53,618 14,980 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,034 11,442 45,179 45,925 Restructuring charges - - - 2,496 Acquisition-related items 34 - 1,155 2,183 Loss on operating lease assets 2,918 634 10,950 39,149 Income tax effects related to the above adjustments (4) (939 ) 1,646 (1,715 ) 439 Non-GAAP net income $ 27,139 $ 7,458 $ 101,695 $ 16,539 (4) This amount represents adjustments for the current and deferred income tax effects on non-GAAP net income for the impact of the non-GAAP adjustments above.





Non-GAAP EPS Three Months Ended January

31, 2026 (5) Full Fiscal Year 2026 (5) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Numerator Non-GAAP net income $ 27,139 $ 101,695 Denominator Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 94,113,302 92,378,699 Effect of dilutive securities: Stock-based awards 5,667,591 7,078,864 Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 99,780,893 99,457,563 GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.44 ) $ (1.73 ) Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 0.29 $ 1.10 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.27 $ 1.02 (5)ServiceTitan has not provided prior year non-GAAP EPS for the comparative three and twelve month periods ended January 31, 2025 because it does not believe such disclosure would provide meaningful supplemental information regarding an EPS trend due to the redeemable convertible preferred stock that was outstanding prior to our IPO.





Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal 2026 2025 2026 2025 (in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 40,581 $ 15,427 $ 110,131 $ 37,053 Capitalized internal-use software (4,369 ) (3,638 ) (19,877 ) (17,799 ) Purchase of property and equipment (700 ) (997 ) (4,704 ) (3,800 ) Deposits for property and equipment (106 ) - (477 ) - Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 35,406 $ 10,792 $ 85,073 $ 15,454