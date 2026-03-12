Vertex Achieves Remarkable Growth, Sets New Industry Standard With Servicetitan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roofing Innovator Propels to Over $600M in Revenue with 30 Acquisitions in Three Years, Leveraging ServiceTitan's Enterprise-Grade Platform

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced the extraordinary success of its customer, Vertex Service Partners, a leading residential home improvement services platform. Since its founding in 2023, Vertex has harnessed ServiceTitan's comprehensive business management platform to fuel record-breaking expansion, reaching over $600 million in revenue and servicing more than 100,000 roofs in 2025.

"We have worked with Vertex since the inception of their platform to design and facilitate their technology goals,” said Connor Theilmann, Chief Business Officer at ServiceTitan.“They chose ServiceTitan as their platform partner to design standardized systems and processes that could be rapidly implemented at all of their partner companies. We're proud to have been a partner to them during the explosive growth they've achieved to date, and look forward to continuing to empower them with the technology and innovation to help them continue to succeed for the years to come."

In just three years, Vertex has achieved phenomenal growth, skyrocketing to over $600 million in revenue, and supported by over 30 strategic acquisitions. These acquisitions have been seamlessly and fully integrated onto the ServiceTitan platform, helping underpin the exceptional pace of both organic and inorganic growth.

"Our partnership with ServiceTitan has been absolutely instrumental in our growth to date," said Dennis Elliott, CEO at Vertex. "We have incredibly ambitious growth goals, and being a data-driven organization at scale requires absolute best-in-class systems infrastructure. From Day 1, ServiceTitan has been that great strategic technology partner that has moved as fast as we do to design, build, and implement the scalable platform that delivers consistent and great customer experience across the country while delivering insights we absolutely could not have had before. With ServiceTitan as our strategic technology partner, we are confident in our goal to become a billion-dollar company within the next two years while continuing to drive innovation in the roofing industry."

ServiceTitan has played a pivotal role in supporting Vertex's rapid scaling by enabling the creation of a "model tenant." This standardized workflow approach allows Vertex to efficiently replicate best practices and integrate new acquisitions, enabling consistent operations and accelerated onboarding across their expanding portfolio. Vertex chose ServiceTitan because of its workflows purpose-built for roofing companies, along with its enterprise-grade reliability, security, robust APIs, and comprehensive roll-up reporting capabilities.

Vertex's operations are further bolstered by ServiceTitan's advanced suite of AI-powered Pro Products, including its innovative Marketing Pro and Fintech solutions. Vertex currently employs over 800 people and is servicing more than 100,000 roofs in 2025. Looking ahead, Vertex aims to continue to scale organically and inorganically through a relentless focus on customer and employee experience, both of which are facilitated via the ServiceTitan partnership.

Vertex was launched by Alpine Investors in 2023 with the goal of creating a best-in-class group of industry leaders who can share resources, best practices, and expertise to deliver unparalleled service to residential homeowners. Alpine has a strong track record of building successful platforms in the field services industry and has partnered with many of ServiceTitan's enterprise customers, including Apex Service Partners, Cobalt Service Partners, and SunWorks Landscape Partners, giving their fast-growing portfolio of commercial contractors the technology they need to achieve profitable and consistent long-term growth.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company's cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

About Vertex Service Partners

Vertex is a community of like-minded companies and leaders that aspire to provide compelling career opportunities for employees and build enduring relationships of trust with homeowners by consistently delivering amazing customer experiences. Vertex was formed in partnership with Alpine Investors, a top-performing private equity fund with $15b of Assets Under Management and a philosophy of winning through people, culture, and values. Vertex is building a national group of premier residential home services brands that aspire to provide unparalleled opportunities for financial, professional, and personal growth for their employees and serve as the trusted partner of choice for homeowners.

