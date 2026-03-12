Servicetitan Appoints Abhishek Mathur As Chief Technology And Product Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technology and Engineering Veteran Joins ServiceTitan to Lead AI-First Innovation and Product Strategy for the Trades Industry

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced the appointment of Abhishek“Abhi” Mathur as its Chief Technology and Product Officer (CTPO). Mathur brings more than two decades of experience leading engineering and product teams at some of the world's most influential technology companies, including Figma, Meta, and Microsoft.

“The hardworking men and women of the trades deserve advanced, purpose-built technology to run their businesses, and in this new era, we believe those products must be powered by AI to truly meet their needs," said Vahe Kuzoyan, President and Co-Founder of ServiceTitan.“Abhi joins us at a pivotal moment for both the trades and the technology industries. He understands how high the stakes are for our customers, and his deep expertise in AI and experience building high scale systems will be instrumental as we build the AI operating system for the trades.”

In his role, Mathur will oversee ServiceTitan's global Product, Design, and R&D organizations, spearheading the company's evolution as AI remains its #1 priority. His leadership will be key in further developing the operating system that powers the trades to meet the high ambitions and expectations of its customers.

“I have always been driven by the mission of building products that unlock human potential, and that is exactly what ServiceTitan is doing for the trades,” said Abhishek Mathur, CTPO of ServiceTitan.“What Ara and Vahe have built is inspiring. We have a significant opportunity to elevate this industry by building an intelligent, AI-driven service ecosystem, where interactions can feed a continuous loop that improves quality and trust for contractors and homeowners alike. I am honored to join this team and hit the ground running to build the future of the trades.”

Mathur joins ServiceTitan from Figma, where he served as Senior Vice President of Software Engineering. At Figma, he played a critical role in the company's evolution into an AI-driven organization, overseeing AI research, core infrastructure, and the development of breakthrough products like Figma Make and Figma AI. Previously, he spent nearly eight years at Meta as Senior Director of Engineering, leading the video and live platforms for Facebook and Instagram, and over a decade at Microsoft, contributing to foundational products including Azure, Office 365, and Visual Studio/.NET.

Mathur's immediate priorities include accelerating AI integration across ServiceTitan's core workflows. His arrival comes as ServiceTitan continues to expand its enterprise capabilities and AI-powered Pro Products, which are currently utilized by thousands of contractors to automate back-office operations and drive sustainable business growth.

