Next Phase Capital Leads $6M Investment In Clementine's Ice Cream To Accelerate National Franchising Strategy

The investment brings together powerhouse female founders: Tamara Keefe, the innovative founder of Clementine's and Berkowitz, the visionary franchise authority behind BrightStar Care –a $750 million national in-home healthcare franchise. The strategic investment is designed to transition Clementine's from a regional cult favorite into a dominant national brand through a sophisticated model of corporate-owned parlors and franchising.

“I'm thrilled to partner with Tamara and invest in Clementine's, what I truly believe is the best ice cream I've ever tasted,” said Berkowitz, Founder of Next Phase Capital.“What inspires me most about her is the determination to build something that didn't exist but was so clearly needed. I see a lot of my own journey in hers, and I'm proud to support another female entrepreneur who is creating opportunity, giving back to her community, and changing lives along the way. And this investment was personally meaningful as the introduction to Tamara came from Kristen Denzer, founder and CEO of Tierra Encantada, who I think the world of – and who I also invested in and sit on the board of directors for - and Kristen invested in Clementine's too.” During a decade of self-funded growth, Clementine's has grown from a single neighborhood shop to 11 locations. Early success was fueled by demand, with lines stretching around blocks for hours, signaling the uniqueness of the product. Keefe reinvested everything back into the business, eventually scaling to a 25,000-square-foot FDA-certified facility with capacity for 50 parlors, grocery distribution, and e-commerce.

With the backing of Next Phase Capital and other strategic investors, Clementine's will launch its franchising offering in the second quarter of 2026. Clementine's will focus on developing its vertically integrated supply chain and sharing part of the co-pack margin with franchisees to offer a superior product and a superior business model scaled through franchisees. The company will also grow its grocery and e-commerce footprint and invest in production efficiencies that preserve its small-batch, handcrafted quality while enabling scale.

“I believe the world truly needs our ice cream,” said Keefe, Founder of Clementine's Ice Cream.“Ice cream has a way of bringing people together, and many people still don't realize what they're missing out on. Shelly's support, alongside the backing of our incredible group of investors, is especially meaningful. Not only does this investment open the door to extraordinary growth possibilities for Clementine's, but it also comes from people who understands the founder's journey and believes deeply in our mission to give back to the communities we serve and create living-wage jobs for people who might not otherwise have access to them. Together, we'll be able to share our joy with even more families and neighborhoods across the country. The power of ice cream is real.”

After frustrating and discriminatory experiences with traditional banking, despite a decade of self-funded growth, Keefe sought strategic partners with the capital and expertise to fuel Clementine's next phase of expansion. In her search for investors who aligned with her values, she was introduced to Berkowitz, whose franchising expertise adds a critical piece to Clementine's growth trajectory.

What sets Clementine's apart from competitors is that it is one of only a handful of micro creameries in the U.S., meeting strict standards that include: small-batch production with handcrafted inclusions; all-natural recipes free from artificial flavors, fillers, or colors; less than 30% overrun (low air content), resulting in richer, heavier ice cream; and more than 16% butterfat, for a signature flavor that lingers.

Additionally, Clementine's has consistently led innovation, becoming the first U.S. company to launch dairy-free ice cream at scale and pioneering a proprietary process for alcohol-infused“naughty” flavors (its“nice” flavors are alcohol-free). Unlike larger competitors, Clementine's still makes and distributes its own ice cream, ensuring quality, consistency, and food safety.

About Shelly Sun Berkowitz and Next Phase Capital

Shelly Sun Berkowitz began her founder journey in 2002 with BrightStar Care, a national home healthcare and medical staffing company that grew to more than 400 franchise locations, employing 20,000 professionals and generating $750 million in system-wide revenue. After successfully exiting BrightStar, Sun launched Next Phase Capital and advisory firm Founder 2 Founder to help other entrepreneurs navigate growth, scale, and succession. With deep operational experience and a founder's perspective, Sun invests in and supports mission-driven businesses poised for transformational growth. Learn more at .

About Clementine's Ice Cream

Clementine's Ice Cream is a micro creamery specializing in premium, small-batch flavors made with locally sourced dairy and scratch-made inclusions. The brand has earned national recognition from outlets including Food & Wine, CBS This Morning, and Forbes. In 2019, its signature Gooey Butter Cake Ice Cream was named to Oprah Magazine's“O List” as the“sexiest ice cream alive.” Founded in St. Louis in 2015 by Tamara Keefe, who left a high-profile career in corporate marketing to pursue her lifelong passion, Clementine's now operates 11 parlors across Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, and Northwest Arkansas, with more on the horizon. Clementine's also ships nationally via Goldbelly. For up-to-date information, visit or follow @clementinesicecream on Instagram and Facebook.

About Tamara Keefe

Tamara Keefe is the Founder and CEO of Clementine's Ice Cream. After a 20-year career in global CPG, she launched Clementine's in 2015 with her life savings. Today, she leads a team of more than 250 and oversees one of the most celebrated ice cream concepts in the country. She has been honored by the St. Louis Business Journal and the St. Louis Development Corporation and is a fellow of both the Tory Burch and James Beard Foundations. Keefe continues to advocate for women entrepreneurs nationwide.

