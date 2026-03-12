Thermostat Recycling Corp. Reports Continued Decline In Mercury Thermostat Collections For 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Thermostat Recycling Corp. (TRC ) announced that mercury thermostat collections continued their long-term downward trend in 2025, reflecting both the aging out of mercury-containing devices and the sustained success of national recycling efforts.

TRC recovered 438.4 pounds of mercury in 2025, according to program data, compared with 531.1 pounds in 2024. This represents a year-over-year decline of approximately 17.4%. The organization also collected 49,155 mercury-containing thermostats, down from 56,513 units the previous year for a 13% decline.

Total Pounds of Mercury Collected – 438.4 lbs. Total Thermostats Collected– 49,155.

Despite the expected decline, TRC emphasized that the program continues to play a critical role in preventing mercury from entering the waste stream.

“Our partners remain steadfast in their commitment to responsible environmental stewardship,” said Danielle Myers, Executive Director of TRC.“Even as mercury thermostats become increasingly scarce, their safe recovery and disposal remain essential. The dedication of our wholesalers, contractors, utilities, and state programs ensures that we continue to remove these devices from circulation.”

2025 Top Recycling Partners

TRC's leading recycling partners for 2025, ranked by pounds of mercury recovered, were:

1 Supply – 87.6 pounds

2.R.E. Michel Co. – 49.6 Works Energy Inc. – 21.7 Refrigeration – 19.0 Harvey – 11.7 pounds



2025 Top Recycling States

The top-performing states for thermostat recycling in 2025 by units collected were:

722 units

The top-performing states for thermostat recycling in 2025 by pounds collected – 52.3 – 38.5 – 38.2 – 23.8 – 21.1 pounds

The manufacturing of mercury thermostats ended more than two decades ago, and TRC notes that annual collections will continue to decline as remaining devices are removed from service. Still, the organization remains committed to its mission.

“Each year's results demonstrate the long-term impact of our industry partners and the importance of maintaining accessible collection sites nationwide,” Myers said.

Founded in 1998, Thermostat Recycling Corp. is a nonprofit organization supported by 29 manufacturers that historically sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC operates more than 3,600 collection sites nationwide and has recovered over 3 million thermostats since its inception. The organization covers all costs associated with the safe transport and disposal of mercury-switch thermostats.

To learn more about TRC, visit .

