The Center For A Humane Economy Leads A Coalition Of 20 Organizations To Petition DEC To Ban Lead Ammunition For Hunting

Washington, D.C., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Animal Wellness Action, the Center for a Humane Economy, key Audubon organizations across New York, and more than 15 other organizations today announced the filing of a formal petition with the State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) calling on the agency to initiate rulemaking to prohibit the ongoing use of lead-based ammunition for sport hunting in the state. The groups assert that the scientific evidence documenting the harms of lead ammunition to wildlife, the environment, and public health is overwhelming and long settled.

“Lead is a potent neurotoxin, and it's been recognized as deadly to humans and other animals for more than 2,500 years ,” said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy.“Lawmakers and regulators have banned its use in gasoline, paint, plumbing, and other pathways of exposure, but not yet for most forms of sport hunting. It's time to restrict hunters from dispersing this toxic metal across millions of acres of New York's landscapes, poisoning wildlife and putting themselves and their families at risk from ingesting of lead-infused wild-game meat.”

While New York has recently adopted voluntary programs in an attempt to curtail lead ammunition use in the state,“such programs attract very few participants, have proved to be unscalable, and are no substitute for comprehensive legal standards to compel the transition to widely available, affordable ammunition made from other elements and alloys that does not keep killing long after a round has left the barrel,” noted Scott Edwards, the Westchester County-based general counsel for Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy.

Rounds of lead ammunition fragment and disperse widely, including within a broad wound channel of an animal struck by the hot metal. Scavenging wildlife-including eagles, hawks, vultures, and mammals-ingest lead fragments as they pick through gut piles and suffer acute poisoning or long-term neurological damage. Other animals directly consume lead fragments from stream bottoms or in the soil.

There are more than 500 peer-reviewed papers that document mass poisoning of more than 130 species of wildlife that perish from plumbism. A landmark 2022 study published in Science of 1,210 eagles across 38 states, including New York, found that nearly half of eagles had bone lead levels consistent with chronic poisoning, and roughly one-third showed evidence of acute exposure. Lead fragments in the remains of hunted animals were identified as a primary driver of these population-level effects.

Dr. Aisha Dickerson, a pediatrician and epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, recently told a Maryland Senate committee that there is no CDC safe level of lead and testified lead is a well-documented neurotoxin affecting brain development, organ systems, and long-term cognitive health in humans, too. She described that lead accumulates over time in the brain, blood and bones, blocking calcium absorption, reducing growth in children, causing bones to be more brittle in women, and weakening bones in seniors making them more susceptible falling and serious harm if not worse.

She noted there should be serious concern about donated deer meat to food banks, where these consumers unwittingly consumer dangerous levels of lead. Peer-reviewed scientific studies from the National Institute of Health (NIH) show there can be a reduction in IQ in children who have been exposed to lead, including lead ammunition, from 5 to 7+ points impacting their ability to learn and create behavioral issues that parents and the school systems are left to deal with. See study here.

The petition underscores that non-lead ammunition-such as copper and copper-alloy projectiles-is widely available at brick-and-mortar gun and ammunition stores and on-line sales channels. These other forms of ammunition perform effectively in the field and are competitive on cost. The U.S. Army is switching to copper rounds for its massive fighting force.

The groups point to the experience of California, which enacted a statewide ban on lead ammunition for hunting in 2013. That policy was phased in and now is in place for all 60 species legally hunted in the state. A generation prior, in 1991, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service mandated an end to the use of lead ammunition in hunting ducks, geese, and other waterfowl. Waterfowl hunting was, and is today, a significant commercial and recreational enterprise in many states. When this ban went into effect - long before there were on-line sales of ammunition allowing hunters to purchase ammunition in the national marketplace in two or three days - hunters made the transition to lead-free shots for waterfowl hunting in all 50 states. The policy saves 1.4 million to 3.9 million ducks and geese annually, with more abundant waterfowl populations enhancing hunting success rates for hunters and hunting guides.

“Our petition lays out a clear legal and scientific case for regulatory action in New York,” Pacelle said.“This is not a close call. Hunters can continue their traditions with safer ammunition, wildlife can be spared needless poisoning, and families relying on donated venison can be protected from toxic exposure.”

The organizations stated that if the agency declines to act on the petition or unreasonably delays rulemaking, they are prepared to pursue all available legal remedies to ensure that the public trust in wildlife is upheld and that preventable lead exposure is addressed.

Jim Keen, DVM, PhD, wrote a synthesis of the literature on the deadly effects of hunter-dispersed lead fragments. That report is here.

